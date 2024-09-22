Jesus, played by Jonathan Roumie, leads his disciples to the Sea of Galilee in a scene from Season 3 of “The Chosen.”

ORLANDO, Florida — The Jerusalem Stage at “The Chosen” Insiders Conference is like the hub of the event. The massive room seats thousands and it is also where Dallas Jenkins had a chat with the disciples on the first night of the conference.

Heading into the fifth season of the show, the actors playing the disciples have known each for a while. When Jenkins started a discussion Friday about how each of the actors related to their character, the actors became emotional at times — not only about their characters, but about their bonds with each other as well.

Jordan Walker Ross, the actor who plays Little James, said the lines between him and his character have blurred “because Little James wouldn’t have been a character with a disability if I hadn’t been cast as Little James.”

After Ross was cast as Little James, Jenkins learned he had a disability. Ross told Deadline he has severe scoliosis and minor cerebral palsy. He said his physical differences have negatively impacted his ability to land certain roles. As Ross described it, Jenkins embraced it and asked him if he’d be okay with his disability being part of Little James’ character.

At Chosen Con on Friday evening, Ross said he relates to the emotions his character experiences related to his disability.

“I relate to, so much, the frustration, the doubt, the wondering why he was dealt the hand he was dealt, but also the acceptance and eventual understanding of all of it,” said Ross.

In addition to relating to his character, Ross said he is also trying to learn from his character to not be as afraid of conflict.

“He’s not afraid to speak his mind and to tell his brothers when they need to stop fighting,” said Ross.

Giavani Cairo, who plays Thaddeus, said his character teaches him patience on a daily basis — to loud audience laughter. Then, he said he related to how his character made people around him feel safe.

Growing up, he did not have a confidence and did not have a father figure for a long period of time. Cairo said he often felt like he did not belong. While he says he still feels that sometimes, he spoke of having the gift of immense love for people and trying to do what he can with that.

Reza Diakos, the actor who plays Philip, said his character is chaotic and nomadic in some ways.

“I’m a nomad,” said Diakos. “I don’t really know where I am.” One of the differences Diakos mentioned was the bravery Philip has. He gives his character credit for being able to live in the wilderness.

With a grin from ear to ear, Noah James, who is Andrew in the the show, said he relates to his character with how excitable he is. The actors who play the disciples all laughed and Jenkins joked around saying, “Volume. Volume.”

There is something with Andrew that James does not feel like he has in common with his character. While Andrew jumps in head first, James says he does not and said it was “nerve wracking” for him to play a character like that.