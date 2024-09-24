Lamorne Morris poses in the press room with the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie for "Fargo" at the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Podcasts have become increasingly popular over the last few years — and so have celebrity-hosted podcasts. There have been many actors and other celebrities who have added the title of podcast host onto their resumes and have started their own podcasts.

These podcasts range from talk shows with guest stars to advice hotlines and rewatch podcasts where the hosts watch their own show and talk about it.

Here are 20 actors, or groups of actors, and their podcasts you can start listening to.

Dax Shepard: ‘Armchair Expert’

“Armchair Expert” features hosts Dax Shepard, known for “Punk’d” and “Chips,” and Monica Padman. The two bring in new guests each episode to have in-depth conversations.

The hosts explore the stories of their guests, discussing challenges and setbacks people have gone through which lead to growth and betterment.

Some recent guests on “Armchair Expert” include Shepard’s wife Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Lupita Nyong’o and Bill Lawrence.

Shepard also hosts “Armchair Anonymous,” a podcast where listeners answer prompts and send in their own stories.

Where to listen: Wondery, Spotify and Apple Podcasts

Frequency of episodes: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Language: Contains explicit language

Brett Goldstein: ‘Films to be Buried With’

The film podcast “Films to be Buried With” is hosted by actor Brett Goldstein, who is known for his role as Roy Kent in “Ted Lasso.”

In each episode, Goldstein is joined by a guest. He starts by telling the guest that they have died and are now in heaven and then proceeds to have them tell the story of their life through films.

Goldstein asks guests questions such as “What is the first film you remember seeing?” and “What film made you cry the most?”

The most recent guests on the podcast include Joshua Jackson, Heidi Gardner and Phil Ellis.

Where to listen: Apple Podcasts

Frequency of episodes: Weekly on Wednesday

Language: Does not contain explicit language

Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett: ‘Smartless’

“Smartless” is hosted by Jason Bateman, known for “Arrested Development,” Sean Hayes, known for “Will and Grace,” and Will Arnett, known for “Arrested Development”.

Each week on “Smartless,” one of the hosts brings a guest that the other hosts don’t know about. “What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and newfound knowledge to feed the Smartless mind,” per Smartless.

Guests who have previously appeared on the podcast include Will Ferrell, Julias Louis-Dreyfus and Jared Leto.

Where to listen: Apple podcasts, Spotify

Frequency of episodes: Weekly on Monday

Language: Does contain explicit language

Jake Johnson: ‘We’re Here to Help’

Actor Jake Johnson, known for “New Girl” and “Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse,” hosts “We’re Here to Help” with comedian Gareth Reynolds. In this podcast the two hosts give advice. People are able to call into the podcast and tell the hosts their problems they would like advice on.

The hosts’ advice comes with the caveat that their suggestions may not be perfect but they try their best to make pitches that could help the caller.

The problems listeners come to them with range from help on an accent for Dungeons and Dragons to wanting to know what to do when their toddler thinks their gardener is Santa Claus.

Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Youtube

Frequency of episodes: Mondays and Thursdays

Language: Does contain explicit language

Laci Mosley: ‘Scam Goddess’

Actress Laci Mosley, who has been on shows “iCarly” and “Lopez vs Lopez,” hosts “Scam Goddess.” This podcast is dedicated to fraud and those who commit it.

On each episode Mosley invites guests to come and talk about scams, she tells the guest stories and the guests share their own stories. The scams discussed range from petty theft to people faking identities and everything in between.

On this podcast, Mosley “keeps listeners up to date on current rackets, digs deep into the latest scams, and breaks down historic hoodwinks alongside some of your favorite comedians! It’s like true crime only without all the death!” per Scam Goddess.

Guests who have joined Mosley on the podcast include Nicole Byer, Ayo Edebiri and Sasheer Zamata.

Where to listen: Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Podcasts

Frequency of episodes: Mondays and Thursdays

Language: Does contain explicit language

Rachel Bilson: ‘Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen’

Rachel Bilson, known for her portrayal of Summer Roberts in “The O.C.” is joined by her friend Olivia Allen to cohost this podcast. The two are joined by old friends and new friends to talk about “mental health, their belief (or lack of) in ghosts, and so much more” on “Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen.”

The goal of the podcast is to have casual conversations with their guests which resembles conversations people have with their friends on a regular basis.

Some recent guests who have appeared on “Broad Ideas” are Melissa Fumero, Peter Weber and Brittany Snow.

Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Youtube, iHeartRadio and Audible

Frequency of episodes: Weekly on Monday

Language: Does contain explicit language

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey: ‘Office Ladies’

“The Office” stars Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) and Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly) come together to host “The Office” rewatch podcast “Office Ladies”.

Each week Kinsey and Fischer break down an episode from the show, giving listeners exclusive behind-the-scenes stories. The two are also joined by guests, mainly other members of “The Office” cast.

Some guests who have appeared on the podcast are B.J. Novak and Josh Groban.

Where to listen: Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Podcasts

Frequency of episodes: Weekly on Wednesday

Language: Does not contain explicit language

Justin Long: ‘Life is Short with Justin Long’

Actor Justin Long, known for his roles in “Galaxy Quest,” “Jeepers Creepers,” and “Dodgeball,” is joined by his brother Christian Long as a cohost on “Life is Short With Justin Long.” The podcast features guests each week, including Jesse Eisenberg, Vince Vaughn and Dr. Jane Goodall.

“I’m Justin Long and I’ve been an actor for most of my life, so I’m used to getting inside the heads of the characters I play. But now that I’m getting older (I’m in my forties, yikes), I want to peek inside the heads of real people to learn how they find meaning in life,” per Life is Short with Justin Long.

On the podcast, guests get asked the important questions such as what their favorite snack food is and what their favorite emoji is.

Where to listen: Wondery, Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Frequency of episodes: Tuesdays and Fridays

Language: Does contain explicit language

Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone: ‘The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne’

Lamorne Morris is a recent Emmy winner for his role in “Fargo” and is known for his role as Winston Bishop in the sitcom “New Girl,” He is joined by Hannah Simone, who played CeCe Parekh on “New Girl,” to host “The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne”.

On each episode the two will rewatch “New Girl” and tell behind-the-scenes stories.

They also invite guests, including the show’s cast, writers and directors, to share their adventures on set.

Morris also hosts another podcast with writer and director Kyle Shevrin called “The Lamorning After.”

Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio and YouTube

Frequency of episodes: Weekly on Thursday

Language: Does not contain explicit language

Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘The goop Podcast’

Actress and CEO of Goop Gwyneth Paltrow takes turns hosting “The Goop Podcast” with author Cleo Wade. The podcast was started in 2018.

This podcast is a part of Paltrow’s company Goop, a beauty, fashion and wellness company. Each week one of the hosts are joined by “the brightest thinkers and culture changers,” per Goop.

Some guests featured on the podcast include psychologist Nicole Lepera, journalist Anna Goldfarb and author Anne Lamott.

Where to listen: Tune In, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Frequency of episodes: Weekly on Tuesday

Language: Does not contain explicit language

Justin Baldoni: ‘The Man Enough Podcast’

Actor Justin Baldoni, who most recently starred in and directed the movie “It Ends With Us,” hosts “The Man Enough Podcast” with author and journalist Liz Plank and Jamey Heath, CEO of Wayfarer Studios.

This podcast “explores what it means to be a man today and how rigid gender roles have affected all people,” per The Man Enough Podcast. The podcast is currently in its third season.

The hosts invite guests with a range of perspectives to talk about how messages of masculinity show up in body image, fatherhood, relationships, mental health, success and more.

Some notable guests who have been on “The Man Enough Podcast” are Drake Bell, Andy Grammer, Angelica Ross and Matthew McConaughey.

Where to listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube

Frequency of episodes: Weekly on Monday

Language: Does contain explicit language

Michael Rosenbaum: ‘Inside of You’

Michael Rosenbaum, known for playing Lex Luther on “Smallville,” hosts “Inside of You,” where he invites talented members of the entertainment industry to join him for conversation.

Some guests who have been on the podcast include Stephen Amell, James Marsters and Jennifer Love-Hewitt.

“What I’ve discovered is that all these people aren’t that different from you and me. They have the same insecurities and flaws that we all deal with every day. In a dark, yet enlightening way ... I find a lot of comfort in that. I invite you all to join me while I get inside each of these fascinating people,” per Inside of You. The conversations on the podcast cover relatable challenges that the guests have faced.

Where to listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube

Frequency of episodes: Weekly on Tuesday

Language: Does contain explicit language

Rob Lowe: ‘Literally! With Rob Lowe’

Host Rob Lowe, an actor for “The West Wing,” “Parks and Recreation” and “The Outsiders,” is joined by guests each week on “Literally! With Rob Lowe.”

“This is literally a podcast where people I love, admire, and know well will be in a safe space to really let their hair down (assuming they have any),” per Literally! With Rob Lowe.

Lowe’s guests on the podcast range from the world of movies, sports, TV and music. He has been joined by Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeVar Burton and many others for “wide-ranging, free-wheeling conversations”.

Where to listen: SiriusXM, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Simplecast

Frequency of episodes: Weekly on Thursday

Language: Does contain explicit language

Taylor Lautner: ‘The Squeeze’

“The Squeeze” is hosted by actor Taylor Lautner, known for “Twilight,” and his wife, Taylor Lautner. The Lautners started this podcast at the beginning of 2023.

“The Squeeze” is focused on mental health and wellness. The two hosts are joined by celebrity and expert guests to have conversations about mental wellness.

Some guests who have recently appeared on “The Squeeze” include Demi Tebow, Chris Olsen and Daniella Monet.

Where to listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube

Frequency of episodes: Weekly on Wednesday

Language: Does not contain explicit language

Bradley Steven Perry and Jake Short: ‘The Sit and Chat’

Bradley Steven Perry, known for “Good Luck Charlie,” and Jake Short, known for “Ant Farm,” come to host “The Sit and Chat”.

The two cohosts, who costarred together on the shows “Mighty Med” and “Lab Rats: Elite Force,” use their weekly podcasts to interview a variety of guests. This is the second podcast the two hosts have done together, starting this one at the beginning of 2024.

Guests who have recently been featured on the podcast include Jonah Marais, Natasha Bure and Ashby Gentry.

Where to listen: Youtube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts

Frequency of episodes: Weekly on Monday

Language: Does contain explicit language

Penn Badgley: ‘Podcrushed’

Penn Badgley is joined by Nara Kavelin and Sophie Ansari to host “Podcrushed” which they started in 2022.

“The podcast where Penn Badgley reads your middle school story — explores the heartbreak, anxiety and self-discovery of being a teenager,” per Podcrushed. The hosts brings stories and conversations about middle school, covering childhood crushes, battles with body hair and schoolyard scuffles.

The podcast also features guests such as Tyler James William and Leighton Meester.

Where to listen: Youtube, Apple podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music

Frequency of episodes: Weekly on Wednesday

Language: Does contain explicit language

Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush: ‘Drama Queens’

Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush, who all starred in “One Tree Hill,” come together on this “One Tree Hill” recap podcast “Drama Queens.”

The three dissect each episode as they rewatch the show for the first time since filming it.

Bush also hosts another podcast called “Work in Progress.”

Where to listen: iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube

Frequency of episodes: Weekly on Sunday

Language: Does not contain explicit language

Jameela Jamil: ‘I Weigh with Jameela Jamil’

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil, known for “The Good Place” and “She-Hulk,” hosts the podcast “I Weigh”.

On this podcast Jamil “explores issues surrounding mental health, body image, and activism with a diverse range of inspiring guests like Esther Perel, Greta Thunberg, Aubrey Gordon, and Jane Fonda,” per I Weigh.

The host celebrates progress over perfection as she talks with guests about encouraging better mental health and body positivity.

Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube

Frequency of episodes: Weekly on Tuesday

Language: Does contain explicit language

Jennifer Stone and David Deluise: ‘Wizards of Waverly Pod’

“Wizards of Waverly Place” stars Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle) and David Deluise (Jerry Russo) are cohosts on the rewatch podcast “Wizards of Waverly Pod.”

The two rewatch episodes of “Wizards of Waverly Place” and talk about details of the episodes and behind-the-scenes stories. The podcast is currently covering episodes from Season 2 of the show.

Throughout the podcast the two hosts are joined by guests who were also involved in “Wizards of Waverly Place,” such as Selena Gomez and showrunner Peter Murrieta.

Where to listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube

Frequency of episodes: Weekly on Monday

Language: Does contain explicit language

Paul Giamatti: ‘Paul Giamatti’s CHINWAG with Stephen Asma’

On “Paul Giamatti’s CHINWAG with Stephen Asma”, actor Paul Giamatti joins author and philosopher Stephen Asma for “a freewheeling series of conversations that dive deep (like, really, really deep) into the wilderness of the mind,” per “Paul Giamatti’s CHINWAG with Stephen Asma.”

The two hosts met each other online and started this podcast at the beginning of 2023. The conversations had on the podcasts cover many topics including consciousness, monsters, spirituality and Sasquatch. The goal of the podcast is to talk about things that aren’t usually talked about.

Where to listen: Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts

Frequency of episodes: Weekly on Wednesday

Language: Does contain explicit language