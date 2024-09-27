British actress Dame Maggie Smith poses in London on Dec. 16, 2015. Smith, who won an Oscar for “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” in 1969 and won new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in “Downton Abbey,” has died at 89.

Maggie Smith, an Oscar-winning actor known for her roles in “Downton Abbey” and “Harry Potter,” died Friday at age 89.

Smith’s sons released a statement through her publicist saying Smith passed away in a London hospital, per The Associated Press. The statement gave no cause of death.

According to the BBC, Smith won two Oscars during her career, one for “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” in 1970 and the other for “California Suite” in 1979.

Smith also received two Tonys, two Golden Globes, three Emmys and multiple BAFTAs, per The New York Times. She was nominated for a number of other awards over the years.

Smith’s more recent roles that gained notoriety include her portrayal of the dowager Countess of Grantham in “Downton Abbey” and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the “Harry Potter” films.

Per BBC, the statement from her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin said, “She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

Fans react to Maggie Smith’s death

Maggie Smith fans are mourning the loss of the actor on X by highlighting some iconic moments from her roles throughout the years and remembering the impact she had on film and television.