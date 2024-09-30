A few months after her first victory on “The Voice” as a coach, country legend Reba McEntire is back in her red swivel chair looking for a second win.

So far, the “Fancy” singer has recruited two contestants for her team.

Here’s a look at McEntire’s team for Season 26.

Note: This story will be updated throughout the season.

‘The Voice’ Season 26: Who is on Team Reba?

Danny Joseph

Danny Joseph had all four coaches fighting over him with his rendition of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ “I Put A Spell On You.” Michael Buble used his one and only block to prevent Snoop Dogg from snagging Joseph for his team, and Gwen Stefani called the 37-year-old singer “one of the strongest, most secure singers” she’s heard so far on the season.

But in the end, the singer from London who now lives in Dallas opted to go with McEntire. The country star was quick to remind Joseph that she is the defending champion on the show.

“You’ve got an amazing range, and a very powerful voice,” McEntire said. “I’m very competitive and I work real hard and I’ll help you any way I can.”

Kendall Eugene

No one turned for Kendall Eugene. But following the 37-year-old singer’s performance of Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t Think Jesus,” some of the coaches seemed to regret not giving him a chance.

While Stefani noted that there were some intonation issues with the performance, she encouraged Eugene to come back another season. Buble then questioned if he would’ve turned around for Eugene if he had chosen a different song.

But it was McEntire who seemed to have the most regret. After some deliberation, she opted to take advantage of one of the newest features on “The Voice” — the Coach Replay button that allows a coach to hit their button even after the performance is over.

Eugene was visibly emotional has he realized his time on “The Voice” wasn’t over after all.

“After the song was over, I felt kind of numb,” McEntire said after she hit the button. “And I knew in my heart I wanted him on my team. ... It’s a second chance for the coaches when we realize we missed this moment.”