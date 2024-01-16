Highlights and winners from the 2023 Emmys: Anderson hosts a nostalgic, drama-free ceremony

In the wake of the historic Hollywood strikes, 2024 kicked off with a crowded award season. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards came hard on the heels of the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes. Still, nominees donned their best looks on the (silver) carpet, prepared with spirited acceptance speeches.

Though typically held in September, the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were delayed several months amid 2023’s writers and actors strikes. Monday night’s award ceremony honored programs that aired between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.

Host Anthony Anderson kept things tight in a nostalgia-packed ceremony highlighting popular television series such as “Cheers,” “I Love Lucy,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Martin.” The theme made for a pleasant, drama-free ceremony. Though it wasn’t without a few highlights and laughs.

“Succession” and “The Bear” dominated, Kieran Culkin made a public plea to his wife for more kids, Elton John earned the “E” in his EGOT, a mysterious green goblin stole the spotlight and “Better Call Saul” set a dismal new record.

Here are a handful of the most notable moments from the Emmys last night.

Christina Applegate gets a standing ovation

In a rare public appearance, Christina Applegate took the stage to present the first Emmy award. Since her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2021, Applegate has kept a low profile.

When the “Married With Children” star walked on stage in a plunging maroon gown, the audience welcomed her with a standing ovation — urging Applegate to tear up.

“You’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up,” she joked with the crowd. “It’s fine.”

Elton John becomes an EGOT winner

The “Rocket Man” singer earned the “E” in EGOT — securing him a place among an elite group of performers with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. Elton John became the 19th person to achieve EGOT status on Monday night, when he won an Emmy for his final North American show: “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” which streamed on Disney+.

Due to a knee injury, John was not present at the ceremony to receive his award, reports Entertainment Weekly. He issued a statement following his win.

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight,” John said in the statement, per Entertainment Weekly. “The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

Fey and Poehler reunite for ‘Weekend Update’ spoof

Co-host legends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returned to the “Weekend Update” desk from “Saturday Night Live” to give a comedic presentation of the nominees for outstanding live variety special.

“We’ve reached the stage in life where we’ll only present awards sitting down,” Fey joked from behind the iconic desk.

Kieran Culkin tells his wife he wants more kids

“Succession” star Kieran Culkin won his first Emmy on Monday night for outstanding actor in a drama series. Culkin played the young Roman Roy on the HBO series, which ended in May.

Culkin tore off his jacket as he took to the stage and gave an emotional thanks to his mother, co-stars and others. He also used the moment to remind his wife he wants more kids.

“And, of course, my beautiful wife, Jazz,” Culkin said. “Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids, Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf. I love you so many and so much. And Jazz, I want more. You said ‘maybe,’ if I win! I love you so much.”

Niecy Nash-Betts pats herself on the back

Five-time Emmy nominee Niecy Nash-Betts delivered the most talked-about acceptance speech of the night when she received her first Emmy award for her role in “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” as Glenda Cleveland.

Following a list of thanks to Ryan Murphy, Netflix and others, Nash-Betts gave herself a much-deserved pat on the back.

“And you know who else I want to thank? I want to thank me for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do. And I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, ‘Go on girl, with your bad self. You did that!’” Nash-Betts declared as the audience cheered. “As an artist, my job is to speak truth to power, and baby, I’m going to do it until the day I die.”

Tribute given to late Matthew Perry

During the “In Memoriam” segment of the ceremony, pop singer Charlie Puth and country duo The War and Treaty paired up to assist in paying tribute to actors, producers and writers who died since the last ceremony. Andre Braugher, Angus Cloud, Barbara Walter and Paul Reubens were among those recognized.

An extra beat was taken to recognize Matthew Perry, the “Friends” star who died unexpectedly in October. For a brief moment, Puth and War and Treaty played “I’ll Be There for You,” the theme song from “Friends.”

2023 Emmy Award winners

It was a big night for “The Bear” and “Succession,” which tied for the lead, each with six awards. “Beef” followed with five awards. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, “Better Call Saul” left without a single award — although the “Breaking Bad” spinoff did set a new record as the most snubbed series of all time (0 wins for 53 nominations), per Variety.

Here are several of the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Award winners.

Outstanding drama series



Winner: “Succession.”

“Succession.” “Andor.”

“Better Call Saul.”

“The Crown.”

“House of the Dragon.”

“The Last of Us.”

“The White Lotus.”

“Yellowjackets.”

Outstanding comedy series



Winner: “The Bear.”

“The Bear.” “Abbott Elementary.”

“Barry.”

“Jury Duty.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

“Only Murders in the Building.”

“Ted Lasso.”

“Wednesday.”

Outstanding limited or anthology series



Winner: “Beef.”

“Beef.” “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

“Daisy Jones & the Six.”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble.”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series



Winner: Kieran Culkin (“Succession”).

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”). Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”).

Brian Cox (“Succession”).

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”).

Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”).

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”).

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series



Winner: Sarah Snook (“Succession”).

Sarah Snook (“Succession”). Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”).

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”).

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”).

Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”).

Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”).

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series



Winner: Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”).

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”). F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”).

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”).

Micheal Imperioli (“The White Lotus”).

Theo James (“The White Lotus”).

Alan Ruck (“Succession”).

Will Sharpe (“The White Lotus”).

Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”).

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series



Winner: Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”).

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”). Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”).

Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”).

Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”).

Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”).

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”).

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”).

Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”).

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series



Winner: Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”).

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”). Bill Hader (“Barry”).

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”).

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”).

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”).

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series



Winner: Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”).

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”). Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”).

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”).

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”).

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series



Winner: Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”).

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”). Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”).

Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”).

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”).

James Marsden (“Jury Duty”).

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”).

Henry Winkler (“Barry”).

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series



Winner: Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”).

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”). Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”).

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”).

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”).

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”).

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie



Winner: Steven Yeun (“Beef”).

Steven Yeun (“Beef”). Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”).

Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”).

Evan Peters (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”).

Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”).

Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”).

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie



Winner: Ali Wong (“Beef”).

Ali Wong (“Beef”). Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”).

Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”).

Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”).

Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”).

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”).

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie



Winner: Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”).

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”). Murray Bartlett (“Welcome to Chippendales”).

Richard Jenkins (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”).

Joseph Lee (“Beef”).

Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”).

Young Mazino (“Beef”).

Jesse Plemons (“Love & Death”).

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

