‘House of David,’ a biblical TV series from new faith-based studio, will be coming to Amazon

Amazon MGM Studios and the new faith-based studio known as The Wonder Project have teamed up on a new deal.

Jon Erwin, the director of “I Can Only Imagine” and “Jesus Revolution,” and former Netflix executive Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten teamed up to create The Wonder Project, which was announced late in 2023. “The dream of the Wonder Project is to create a trusted brand that serves the faith and values audience globally with movies and TV shows they didn’t know were possible,” Erwin said at the time.

Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” and director of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” is the studio’s special adviser.

The deal means that Amazon has ordered “House of David,” a series about David and King Saul from the Old Testament, for Prime Video, Variety reported. Details of development such as release date and cast have not yet been announced.

“When we met with Jon, Kelly, and Dallas, their clear and passionate vision for The Wonder Project and their ambition to nurture universal stories of love, triumph, and spirituality moved us.” Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, said, per Variety. “We are very excited about the scope, scale and storytelling involved with ‘House of David’ and look forward to sharing this epic and many others with our global Prime Video customers.”

“With House of David being the first project under this new deal, we’re setting the stage for a series of compelling, values-driven movies, and TV shows,” Erwin said, per Variety. “This is a milestone for The Wonder Project, and we’re thrilled to be working with a company that understands and supports our mission and our audience in such a groundbreaking way.”

“Our goal at The Wonder Project is to tell stories that restore faith in things worth believing in, and to do this at scale. We’ve been blown away by Amazon’s commitment to help us do this — both through the significant resources they are dedicating and their trust in us to tell these stories authentically to our audience,” Hoogstraten said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

This marks the first big project announcement from The Wonder Project.

