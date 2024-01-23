How a TikTok trend brought the resurgence of ‘Nanalan’,’ a kids’ puppet show

Dressed in princess regalia, Mona, a green puppet with pigtails, dances around the room as her Nana plays and sings the now popular phrase, “Who’s that wonderful girl? Could she be any cuter?”

Videos with this scene rack up millions of views on TikTok with relatable captions such as, “My husband hyping me up after I had a mental breakdown trying to find an outfit to wear” or “my gf to me after I blew up the bathroom bc my tummy hurt.”

“Nanalan’,” an old Canadian children’s show, has since resurged.

What’s ‘Nanalan’ about?

On the official YouTube channel of “Nanalan’,” the “about” page describes the show as a way to “heal your inner child.”

Centered on Mona, a 3-year-old girl, her nurturing Nana and Russell, Nana’s dog, the show explores the world through songs, plays and stories.

Episodes include learning about feelings, overcoming fear and being nice to bees.

“Fans of all ages have fallen in love with the unique style and emotional honesty of nanalan’,” the about page continues, “making it a beloved show around the world!”

What’s the history behind ‘Nanalan’’?

Starting in 1999, puppeteers Jason Hopley and Jamie Shannon created “Nanalan’,” a TV series full of three-minute shorts and full-length episodes.

The show lasted until 2004, when the puppeteers parted ways before they met up with each other 15 years later.

During an interview with Q’s Tom Power, Hopley described the inspiration behind the hit trend, “We both had very quirky nanas. ... The love of being free and going to our nana’s house was sort of the beginning,” he said. “And it was all sort of experiential, you know, the magic of everyday things.”

Describing the the show’s authenticity, Shannon said, “There’s no special effects. There’s nothing magical. You know, frogs don’t fly and birds don’t talk.”

Shannon added, “One of the coolest things about our show was we didn’t write a stitch of dialogue, ... we would just improv.”

Why is ‘Nanalan’’ so popular on TikTok?

During the interview, Shannon mentioned his belief of recent success coming from people “dying for something that’s not AI or digitized.” Hopley continued, saying “one of the things that “Nanalan’” offers is that sense of comfort, that sense of joy, that sense of being free to be who you are, and being in a safe place like your Nana’s house.”

Comments on social media posts, episodes and interviews of the puppeteers (including them reprising their roles as Nana and Mona), further highlights success as users of all ages comment.

“I am a single dad of a 21⁄ 2 -year-old girl, and I will tell you that this show has been helping me learn how to be a good caretaker,” one commented on YouTube.

Another said, “I watched this (as) a kid and now my baby watches it on YouTube.”

Where can I watch ‘Nanalan’’?

Besides YouTube, “Nanalan’” is available for purchase on other platforms such as Plex, Google Play or Amazon.

