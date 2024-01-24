“The Chosen” is days away from its unique and historic release of Season 4.

Debuting entirely in theaters, the release is unusual for a television series. But fans are gearing up to go see the show. It remains to be seen what kind of box-office numbers the show will pull off when Episodes 1, 2 and 3 hit theaters on Feb. 1, followed by Episodes 4, 5 and 6 on Feb. 15 and Episodes 7 and 8 on Feb. 29. Streaming dates for the show have not been announced yet.

Cast and crew have indicated that this season will be emotional for the characters in the show and the audience. Creator and director Dallas Jenkins previously said, “I won’t lie, Season 4 has as much sadness as joy.”

Jonathan Roumie, the actor who plays Jesus, told The Christian Post that Season 4 is “by far, the most intense and mature and challenging season,” but still “pretty beautiful.”

What to expect from Season 4 of ‘The Chosen’

Season 3 left the death of John the Baptist looming on the horizon. Jesus’ ministry will continue on, but it’s expected that opposition to him will ramp up as the plot hastens past the halfway point of the series. The disciples see Jesus’ power and ability to perform miracles, but they don’t fully comprehend who he is.

The series will run for seven seasons — Season 6 includes the crucifixion and Season 7 will feature the resurrection. While Jenkins said sadness is a big part of the season, so will joy.

“Now I will say also there’s lots of joy, there’s lots of laughter, there’s lots of miracles that we get to experience, which is one of the reasons why we want people to see this on the big screen and see this together,” Jenkins told Fox News. “But Season 4 is a time where the fact that the people around Jesus just aren’t quite getting it and the reason that he’s here does start to get bigger and more important in his ministry.”

As Roumie approaches filming Season 5 — expected to begin in April — he told The Christian Post just how much the show has changed him.

“My heart wants different things,” Roumie said. “My heart seeks God in all of my endeavors, at every moment of the day. It did, maybe most of the time prior. But I think once you really convert your heart for Christ, he just wants more of you and you want to give him more of yourself and do his will, because your life just gets better and better as you follow Him.”

“Even the stuff that makes life really difficult, you process it differently, you embrace it differently,” he continued. “And I think if people got into the habit of offering their own suffering and trials that they experienced in their lives in communion with Christ’s suffering and the trials he went through, it immediately lightens the load, and it then sanctifies that personal suffering that we go through and uses it for a purpose to him.”

It’s not the first time Roumie has opened up about his faith.

“I love Jesus and it is the honor of my life to get to portray him,” Roumie previously told the Deseret News. “As long as God keeps bringing me stories that I can honor him with, to me, it doesn’t matter what genre they may or may not fall into. It just happens to be that at this stage, there is a lot for me to mine and relate to that are in sort of the faith-minded genre.”