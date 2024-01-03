7 true crime releases to watch in January

It’s a new year, and the entertainment industry is kicking off 2024 with a slew of true crime docuseries and documentaries that bring new light to several high-profile cases.

Here are some of the top true crime documentaries and docuseries premiering in January.

True crime docs of January 2024

1. ‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’

Where to watch: Max and Discovery+.

Release date: Jan. 1.

In 2019, an Indiana couple accused their Ukrainian adoptive daughter, Natalia, of being nearly two decades older than she had claimed and attempting to harm their family. In this docuseries, Natalia herself gives her side of the story.

2. ‘Bitconned’

Where to watch: Netflix.

Release date: Jan. 1.

Fans of “The Dropout” will love this documentary on the true story of three men who promised to create a debit card for bitcoin and raked in millions without ever producing valid products.

3. ‘Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test’

Where to watch: A&E.

Release date: Jan. 4.

The parents of Casey Anthony, who was accused of murdering her toddler in 2008, take polygraph tests to answer lingering questions in this new special.

4. ‘Daughters of the Cult’

Where to watch: Hulu.

Release date: Jan. 4.

This docuseries dives into the history of Ervil LeBaron, sometimes known as the “Mormon Manson” for his role in a Mormon fundamentalist sect, and the people raised in the religious group he created.

5. ‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’

Where to watch: Lifetime.

Release date: Jan. 5.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was recently released from prison after serving time for her role in her mother’s murder, shares the story of her abusive childhood and what she hopes to accomplish with her freedom.

6. ‘American Nightmare’

Where to watch: Netflix.

Release date: Jan. 17.

This unsettling case has been compared to the 2012 novel “Gone Girl” for its twisting tale of a couple’s abduction and surprising recovery.

7. ‘Death by Fame,’ Season 2

Where to watch: Max.

Release date: Jan. 22.

Each episode of Investigation Discovery’s series explores a case of a rising star whose unexpected death shocked Hollywood.