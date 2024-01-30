How to find the best new songs, shows and podcasts for you among thousands of options

So much content exists now on streaming platforms like Netflix and Spotify that it may seem impossible for the average person to keep up, let alone find new favorites.

But with the help of this article, you can let the algorithms work for you to find new music, TV shows, movies and podcasts that just might be the next thing you recommend to everyone.

Find new movies and TV shows

Let’s start with visual entertainment.

Even though it’s great to get recommendations from people we know in real life, there’s no doubt that a friend has told you to watch a show which you ended up not liking one bit. Taste builds communities of people with the same preferences for shows and movies in hopes of avoiding that disappointment.

To get the full effect, create a Taste profile with your gender and birthdate so the website can “find users most similar to you.” You’ll then be asked to rate more than a dozen films, choosing to describe them as either “awful,” “meh,” “good” or “amazing.”

You check the streaming services you subscribe to and Taste will offer up some TV shows and movies you might like. The service has more than 800,000 users making more than 100,000 movie ratings each day. Your daily recommendations and match percentage come from those people the website believes share your same taste.

Find new podcasts

For your next podcast, you can always scroll through the genres mapped out on your favorite podcast service. But to get more specific recommendations, try PodSearch.

PodSearch’s MyPodSearch feature has a long list of categories. Check off the ones that interest you and get even more granular by deciding which subcategories are interesting, as well. For instance, you can mark the box next to Art & Literature and then under that heading, check Book Reviews, Culture, Design or Literature to pinpoint results even more.

When PodSearch produces a list of suggested podcasts, you can listen to a short sample of each and learn more about the host before diving in.

Find new music

Studies have shown that we have more emotional ties to music from our youth. So it’s no wonder that I’d rather play Depeche Mode all day long — does that date me? — than the newest Megan Thee Stallion single.

But if you never experience new music, you never know if you’re missing out on a new favorite artist. Here’s where you can let the algorithms of music streaming services do their work for your benefit.

Spotify puts together a “Daily Mix” playlist based on the music you’ve already been enjoying. It has a lot of the tunes you obviously love, but throws in songs you’ve never played before, either by an artist you like or by one similar to those you already play. To find your Daily Mix, go to “Search” and select “Made for You.”

Apple Music also creates a personalized mix for you each Friday. Similar to Spotify’s personalized playlists, Apple’s “New Music Mix” helps you “discover new music from artists we think you’ll like,” according to the app. To find this mix, go to “Listen Now” and scroll down until you spot it.

