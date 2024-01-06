Brandon Flowers talks about his decision to commit to faith in new docuseries about ‘The Chosen’ actor Jonathan Roumie

“The Chosen” actor Jonathan Roumie travels to Salt Lake City to meet Brandon Flowers, lead singer of “The Killers” in the new docuseries “Jonathan & Jesus.”

“Jonathan & Jesus” gives a peek into what it’s like for Roumie to play Jesus in the series “The Chosen.”

It’s not the first time that Flowers has spoken about his faith. He’s been public about his faith in Jesus Christ as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Flowers described how he has “a little bit of a nod to the Sermon on the Mount” in one of his songs “The Getting By.” The lyrics read, “But they’ve got their treasure laying way up high / Where there might be many mansions / But when I look up, all I see it sky.”

“My perspective of Jesus is that he is the son of God and that he is my savior,” Flowers says and indicated that he comes from a religious upbringing. He explained that his mother has always gone to church, but his father converted when he was six years old.

“He became a new creature,” Flowers said. “... He was always good, but he became better.”

Flowers said that when he married his wife, she took his last name. “But when we were baptized, we took upon us another name that’s even more beautiful than Flowers. Whenever I find myself choosing the right and following the him or doing what he would have done, my life is better than if I hadn’t.”

Roumie and Flowers talked about what it’s like to be a performer while being a person of faith. Flowers said there was a moment where “he had to make the decision” to commit to his faith.

Once he did that, Flowers said it made life better for him.

“Jonathan & Jesus” is currently available to watch on Amazon Prime.

