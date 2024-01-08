The biggest winners of the Golden Globes — and the weirdest moment

Going into the this year’s Golden Globes, “Barbie,” a movie that practically depleted the world of neon pink paint and broke box office records, and “Succession,” a drama that has received wide critical acclaim across all four seasons, were the front-runners with nine nominations apiece.

While Sunday ended up being a strong night for “Succession” — which took home the award for best TV drama, along with three other Golden Globes — “Barbie,” which was nominated for best film in the musical or comedy category, only snagged two of its eight nominations.

Instead, the movie to beat was “Oppenheimer,” which earned five Golden Globes and gave director Christopher Nolan his first.

Here’s a look at some of the big winners — and one of the weirdest moments — of this year’s Golden Globes.

‘Oppenheimer’ wins big at Golden Globes

“Oppenheimer,” which along with Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” made for an exciting blockbuster summer, came out on top with the most Golden Globe awards. It also marked the first Golden Globe award for both Nolan and actor Cillian Murphy, according to a news release shared with the Deseret News.

In his acceptance speech, Nolan paid tribute to the late actor Heath Ledger, who starred in his 2008 film “The Dark Knight.”

“The only time I’ve ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend, (the late) Heath Ledger, and that was complicated and challenging for me,” Nolan said, per People. “And in the middle of speaking, I looked down at Robert Downey Jr., (who) caught my eye and gave me a look of support. The same look (he’s) giving me now — the same love and support he showed so many people in your community over the years.”

Downey Jr. won the award for best supporting role by an actor for his part in “Oppenheimer,” CBS News reported.

‘Succession’ is the TV show to beat at Golden Globes

“Succession” led with the most Golden Globes on the TV side of things, earning four awards. It marked the first Golden Globe win for actors Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin (brother of “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin), who was nominated for his role in the 2003 film “Igby Goes Down.”

“I was nominated for a Golden Globe 20 years ago, and when that moment passed I sort of remember thinking I’m never going to be back in this room again. Which, was fine. Whatever,” Culkin said in his speech, per People. “But thanks to ‘Succession,’ I’ve been in here a couple of times, which is nice. But I sort of accepted I’m never going to be on stage, so this is a nice moment, thank you.”

Culkin also took a playful stab at Pedro Pascal, who was also nominated for best actor for his role in “The Last of Us.” Pascal played along by pretending to cry in the audience, People reported.

Both Culkin and Pascal will be at the Sundance Film Festival, which runs Jan. 18-28 in Park City, Utah. Culkin stars alongside Jesse Eisenberg in “A Real Pain,” which tells the story of two cousins taking a trip through Poland to honor their grandmother. Pascal stars in “Freaky Tales,” an opening night feature at the festival that is generating a lot of buzz.

‘The Bear’ wins 3 Golden Globes — even though it’s not really a comedy

“The Bear,” which chronicles the journey of fine dining chef Carmy Berzatto, who returns to his Chicago home to run his family’s beef joint, is deserving of all the praise it gets. Sunday night, the series, which came out in 2022, gave Jeremy Allen White a back-to-back win for his role as Carmy, and Ayo Edebri her first Golden Globe for her role as chef Sydney Adamu.

“The Bear” also won for best comedy — which was one of the more puzzling categorizations of the night. Like “Succession,” “The Bear” has its decent share of comedic moments but tends to focus more on the “dra” in “dramedy.”

“Both shows center on dysfunctional families as the origins of pain, loss, trauma, pettiness, grief and anger,” Natalie Issa previously wrote for the Deseret News. “Children in both shows are left reeling, attempting to navigate their lives with the cataclysmic baggage unceremoniously dumped on them by their family members.”

The New York Times also pointed out the peculiar categorization: “Is ‘The Bear’ even a comedy? Any episode of the restaurant-set FX series has more agita and fewer jokes than most dramas,” Alexis Soloski and Christopher Kuo wrote. “Some scenes and some entire episodes, like the most recent season’s standout, ‘Fishes,’ can only be watched through fingers.”

The fact that “The Bear” ran in the same category as “Ted Lasso” and “Abbott Elementary” is a bit jarring. But the show is worthy of all the love it gets.

The TV limited series “Beef” also won big with three Golden Globes, including first-time awards for actors Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. Yeun, who starred in “Minari” and Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” will appear at the Sundance Film Festival later this month for his role in the movie “Love Me,” which also stars Kristen Stewart, the Deseret News reported.

‘Barbie’ wins 2 Golden Globes — including a brand new one

“Barbie” won the award for best original song — Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s “What Was I Made For” — beating out other artists like Bruce Springsteen and Lenny Kravitz, according to a news release. It also received recognition for its remarkable box office performance, earning the newly created award for best cinematic and box office achievement.

The film beat out Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” as “the highest-grossing domestic release in Warner Bros. history,” the Deseret News previously reported. It grossed over $1 billion globally.

But “Barbie” missed out on the prize for best film in the musical or comedy category. Instead, that award went to the sci-fi film “Poor Things,” starring Emma Stone.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ makes history

Lily Gladstone, the standout star of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” became the first Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe for best actress, according to a news release. She began her acceptance speech in the Blackfoot language, paying tribute to her Native American heritage.

“I love everyone in this room. I don’t have words,” she said, per People. “I just spoke a bit of Blackfeet language, a beautiful community nation that raised me, that encouraged me to keep going, keep doing this here with my mom, who, even though she’s not Blackfeet, worked tirelessly to get our language into our classroom so I had a Blackfeet language teacher growing up.”

Gladstone, who called her win a “historic one,” dedicated her award to Native American children and their dreams and spoke of the importance of representation in the film industry, according to a news release.

And the weirdest moment(s) goes to ... host Jo Koy — a last-minute addition

Comedian Jo Koy was only announced as the host of the Golden Globes a couple of weeks ago — which he reminded those in attendance after his monologue struggled to generate laughs.

“I got the gig 10 days ago!” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “You want a perfect monologue?”

At one point, Koy took a dig at a visibly unamused Taylor Swift. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” he said, according to The Guardian.

While criticism was swift on social media, NPR’s Eric Deggans had a more even-keeled view: “Jo Koy is a great comic, but i’m not sure he’s used to working a showbiz crowd hosting the #GoldenGlobes,” he wrote, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “His monologue wasn’t biting enough but also was a little too biting in the same moment. Tougher gig than it looks.”

Koy’s hosting gig comes a little over a year after he made his own movie debut with “Easter Sunday.” He told the Deseret News he wants to keep the door open to continue making films.

“I’m not gonna let the door close. I’m gonna hold that door open. And just keep letting you know, people with voices walk through that don’t get a chance to be heard — not just Filipinos, but just everyone,” he said. “On top of that, I want to produce. I want to direct and work on the creative side as well. So that’s what’s gonna happen.”