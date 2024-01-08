Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflects on prison, newfound fame in new interviews

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was paroled on Dec. 28, 2023, after spending years in prison for her role in her abusive mother’s murder. Now, she’s enjoying her freedom and promoting her new Lifetime docuseries, “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.”

Although public debate is raging over whether it’s appropriate for Blanchard to be the subject of such attention, Blanchard has stated that she is using her time in the public eye to raise awareness of abuse and mental illness.

“I share my story to be a cautionary tale so that the next person that might be in a situation like mine — they don’t take the route that I did,” Blanchard said in an interview with ABC’s Deborah Roberts for “Good Morning America.”

What has Gypsy Rose Blanchard said about her case?

Since being released from prison, Blanchard has been making the rounds on the press circuit to promote her new docuseries.

She has been on “Good Morning America” and “The View,” was interviewed for a podcast called “The Viall Files” and appeared on the red carpet for her docuseries’ premiere. She has also recorded several promotional videos for Lifetime, including a “get ready with me” video and a version of “The Newlywed Game” with her husband, Ryan Anderson.

Blanchard’s interview with “The View” received some scrutiny after host Joy Behar appeared to negate Blanchard’s statement that she had taken the “wrong way” out of her abusive situation.

“No, no, honey, no,” Behar said. “Don’t say that. You had no choice really.”

“Well, I did. I did something wrong,” Blanchard said. “And I paid my dues for it.”

Behar noted her mistake and agreed with Blanchard, who reaffirmed that while she had been in an abusive situation, she now recognizes she could have escaped it without resorting to murder.

In her interview with “Good Morning America,” Blanchard told ABC reporter Deborah Roberts that she makes “no excuses” for her crime and that she feels “conflicted” about receiving fame as a result of participating in a murder.

“Fame is not what I’m looking for,” Blanchard said. “Honestly, I’m a very shy person. I don’t think that I’m doing anything that anybody else wouldn’t do. I’m being myself.”

Blanchard told Roberts her life beyond bars has been positive thus far.

“You don’t realize how much you’re restricted in prison,” Blanchard said. “I felt like I was in a black-and-white world and I just stepped into technicolor.”

How have people reacted to Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s fame?

Comments on Blanchard’s interviews and social media posts range from supportive to outraged. While some commenters express their admiration for Blanchard’s ability to deal with her traumatic past and share her story, others criticize her for receiving public attention for criminal acts.

Similar conflict is visible in Blanchard’s portrayal in news media. While outlets such as People have focused on her new husband and favorite Taylor Swift songs, others point out the potential dangers of her newfound fame. One headline from Rolling Stone reads, “Gypsy Rose Blanchard Was Convicted of Murder. Now, She’s Being Yassified.”

Blanchard told People last week she never expected this level of fame but that she hopes to grow her social media following in order to continue to raise awareness of abuse and discourage violence.

“I feel like I have been blessed with that ability to possibly create change,” Blanchard said. “And that is what I’m trying to do.”

