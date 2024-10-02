This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix, foreground center, and Brendan Gleeson, background center, in a scene from "Joker: Folie à Deux."

With Halloween approaching, it’s no surprise that October will see the release of several horror films, including the sequel to the 2022 surprise hit “Smile,” which earned over $200 million at the box office on a $17 million budget, per a 2022 report by Variety.

However, not everyone enjoys horror movies, especially families with children. Fortunately, there are other options, including a Lego movie about the life of musician Pharrell Williams and a film starring Mel Gibson with a “Stranger Things” vibe.

Here are some of the most anticipated movies coming out in October.

1. ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

The Joker is one of the most iconic supervillains in comic book history, but this retelling of his origin story is only loosely tied to the superhero universe. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is the second installment exploring the backstory of Batman’s notorious rival.

The first film, “Joker,” was released in 2019 and became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, a title recently overtaken by “Deadpool & Wolverine,” as previously reported by Deseret News.

In this sequel, Lady Gaga joins Joaquin Phoenix, who reprises his role as the Joker, bringing both love and music into his life while he is imprisoned in Arkham Asylum.

Early reviews have been mixed, with the film currently holding a 56% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the first installment also divided critics, with audiences generally enjoying it.

Release date: Oct. 4, in theaters.

MPAA rating: Rated R for some strong violence, language, some sexuality and brief full nudity.

2. ‘Monster Summer’

David Henrie, best known for his role as Selena Gomez’s brother on Disney’s “Wizards of Waverly Place,” steps behind the camera to direct “Monster Summer,” a family-friendly, monster-themed movie reminiscent of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

Mel Gibson stars as a retired detective who teams up with a group of kids to save their town from an unknown creature that leaves its victims in a comatose-like state.

Though targeted at kids, the film’s PG-13 rating and trailer suggest it may be more appropriate for older children and teens rather than younger audiences.

Release date: Oct. 4, in theaters.

MPAA rating: Rated PG-13 for some violence and terror.

3. ‘Piece by Piece’

The concept behind “Piece by Piece” might initially seem unlikely to work — it’s a documentary about musician Pharrell Williams, told through Lego animation. However, the trailer reveals a fun, heartwarming story that appears to be enjoyable for the whole family.

“You know what’d be cool … is if we told my story as Lego pieces,” Williams says in the trailer.

In a review of the movie, Kristy Puchko with Mashable wrote that while she wished the movie explored a little bit more about the problems with being a grown-up, it nevertheless “is a delight that could well have audiences dancing in the aisles.”

Release date: Oct. 11, in theaters.

MPAA rating: Rated PG for language, some suggestive material and thematic elements.

4. ‘Smile 2′

For those looking for something new to terrify them during the spooky season of Halloween, they have found it with “Smile 2.”

The “Smile” movies have introduced a new horrifying entity to fear, joining the ranks of horror icons like Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger. The films center around a parasitic force that feeds on its victims’ trauma, causing them to hallucinate grotesquely contorted, grinning faces.

The second installment in the franchise sees the return of writer and director of the original, Parker Finn. With the success the first movie experienced, many are excited to see whether Finn can replicate it with this new addition.

Release date: Oct. 18, in theaters.

MPAA rating: Rated R for strong bloody violent content, grisly images, language and drug use.