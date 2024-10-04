Chayce Beckham is pictured during the 2021 season finale of “American Idol,” where he was crowned the winner. Beckham released his debut album earlier this year and is performing in RedWest Fest, a new country music festival in Utah.

A new country music festival is underway in Utah — and has brought some big names along with it.

RedWest, a three-day festival that has partnered with the organizers and producers behind Stagecoach and Coachella, runs at the Utah State Fairpark through Oct. 6. Some of the bigger names that are part of the festival’s massive lineup include Oliver Anthony — who last year went viral with “Rich Men North of Richmond” — and Colter Wall, whose western-style music can be heard in the series “Yellowstone,” as the Deseret News reported.

But the festival also includes a slew of up-and-coming country music artists — including “American Idol” winner Chayce Beckham.

A look back at Chayce Beckham on ‘American Idol’

Beckham won Season 19 of “American Idol” in 2021 — a year that featured several contestants from Utah, including Wyatt Pike and siblings Liahona and Ammon Olayan.

“American Idol” judge Katy Perry — who just concluded her time as a judge on the show — predicted from the start of the season that Beckham would go far in the competition, going as far as to call the then-24-year-old singer from Apple Valley, California, a top five contestant during his audition, the Deseret News reported at the time.

Beckham — who drew comparisons to Bruce Springsteen during his time on “Idol” — was working as a heavy machinery operator when he auditioned for the competition. He said he was pushed by his family to audition after a “roller coaster” of a year where he struggled with alcoholism and self-worth, per Deseret News.

“Whenever everything else was bad, music was always there, and that would just kind of keep me grounded at all times. For me, it’s everything,” the singer said during his audition. “I’m grateful for all the negatives, all the positives, everything that’s happened in my life that’s added up to this. So I’m going to take this shot, and I don’t think I’ll miss.”

At the end of the season, “Idol” crowned Beckham the winner — with then-21-year-old singer Willie Spence, who died in a car accident in 2022, as the runner-up. During the season finale, Beckham performed his original song “23,” which chronicles his struggles with alcohol abuse and his path to sobriety, the Deseret News reported. It hit No. 1 on the iTunes chart following his performance, per American Songwriter. The official music video for the song on YouTube has 29 million views.

What has Chayce Beckham been up to since ‘American Idol’?

Beckham put out a six-song EP in 2022 and released his debut album “Bad for Me” — which features the lead single “23″ — earlier this year. “23″ ended up hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in April — marking the first time since Taylor Swift’s “Ours” in 2012 that an artist with sole songwriting credit reached the top of that chart, per Billboard.

He’s been touring in support of his first album throughout the year.

“The last three years were just a lot of hard work and playing a lot of shows and earning my stripes and cutting my teeth wherever I can,” Beckham told American Songwriter following the album’s release. “The whole buildup to this has been really awesome, to get to the point where we can record this album and be a part of awesome tours. It’s what dreams are made of. It’s kind of crazy to watch it all happen.”

Following his “Idol” victory, Beckham moved to Nashville and has stayed in touch with “Idol” judge Luke Bryan. The country star has had Beckham as an opener for several of his shows over the past year, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

Now, Beckham is one of several acts performing in Utah’s inaugural RedWest Fest. He performs on Sunday, Oct. 6 — which also features headliner Oliver Anthony.