Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy and Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet in the 1995 version of “Pride and Prejudice.”

A “Pride and Prejudice” spinoff is officially in the works at BBC.

“The Other Bennet Sister,” based on Janice Hadlow’s novel of the same name, will focus on Mary Bennet, “the seemingly unremarkable and overlooked middle sister in Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice,’” according to BBC.

The synopsis reads, “Unlike her sisters, Mary isn’t your typical period drama heroine. She is awkward, anxious, preachy, full of facts, a terrible singer … overlooked by her mother and seemingly destined to an empty dance card for the rest of her life … until Mary takes matters into her own hands.

“‘The Other Bennet Sister’ gives Mary Bennet the epic love story nobody predicted for her, taking her from her family home in Meryton to the soirees of Regency London and the peaks and vales of the Lake District — all in search of independence, romance and, most elusive of all, self-love and acceptance.”

The show will be produced by Bad Wolf, the producer of “Doctor Who,” and it will be written by screenwriter Sarah Quintrell.

“I’m thrilled to be telling the story of Mary — the other Bennet sister — exploring what it is to come of age when you’re the odd one out,” Quintrell said, per BBC. “I grew up (an awkward, anxious teen, getting everything wrong ...) watching the BBC’s wonderful Austen adaptations. It’s the stuff every writer dreams of and I can’t wait to bring this beautiful story to screen — not least, for all the Marys out there.”

Casting for “The Other Bennet Sister” hasn’t been announced, and the release date is a still a mystery, as well.

Austen and Regency fans are likely both still itching for Regency romances.

The BBC miniseries adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” and the 2005 film, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen, were wildly popular at the time of their release and have become cult classics.

Meanwhile, newer historical and Regency romance TV shows are incredibly popular. Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” which saw its third season premiere this year, has been a runaway success. According to Variety, “Bridgerton” Season 3 accumulated 91.9 million views 45 days after its premiere.

Apple TV+’s “The Buccaneers,” another historical romance series, was renewed for a second season just a month and a half after the premiere, according to TV Insider.

‘Pride and Prejudice’ spinoff TV shows

“The Other Bennet Sister” isn’t the first “Pride and Prejudice” spinoff. Here are some “Pride and Prejudice” spinoff TV shows:

‘Death Comes to Pemberley’

Streaming: Prime Video

Six years after the end of “Pride and Prejudice,” Elizabeth (Anna Maxwell Martin) and Darcy’s (Matthew Rhys) life of marital bliss at Pemberley is interrupted by a hysterical Lydia (Jenna Coleman), who arrives calling for George Wickham (Matthew Goode), her husband, and his friend, Denny.

A search party soon finds George — clutching the body of his dead friend.

‘Lost in Austen’

Streaming: Peacock

“Lost in Austen” is not a spinoff per se, but it explores what could’ve happened in “Pride and Prejudice” if Elizabeth was out of the picture.

Unlucky in love Amanda (Jemima Rooper) finds a door in her apartment — which leads to the Bennet home.

Amanda and Elizabeth (Gemma Arterton) decide to swap places, and Amanda is soon thrust into the world of “Pride and Prejudice.”

‘Pride and Prejudice’ spinoff books

There are also plenty of “Pride and Prejudice” spinoff books that explore different characters and families in the “Pride and Prejudice” universe. Here are some of the most popular: