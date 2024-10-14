Tom Holland arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Tom Holland is launching a nonalcoholic beer company this week.

On Sunday, the “Spider-Man” actor told his followers, “Something’s brewing...” in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of himself sipping the nonalcoholic beverage.

He included a link to an upcoming nonalcoholic beer line’s website and revealed the brand will officially launch on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

According to the Bero Instagram account, the brewery will offer “three brews equally familiar and completely new.”

The news follows several recent comments from Holland about his journey to sobriety.

In 2023, Holland revealed that he had been sober for over a year. The 28-year-old actor said his decision to get sober positively impacted his mental health.

By the time Holland reached one of his first sobriety goals, “I was the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” he recalled in a July 2023 episode of “On Purpose with Jay Shetty.”

“I could sleep better. I could handle problems better, things that would go wrong on set, that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride. I had so much better mental clarity. I felt healthier, I felt fitter,” Holland added.

Holland is one of many celebrities who has recently opened up about getting sober — cueing a wave of sober curiosity and nonalcoholic beverage brands.

Blake Lively, Bella Hadid, Katy Perry and now Holland are a few celebrities on a growing list of A-listers with nonalcoholic beverage brands, per the Deseret News.

What does it mean to be sober curious?

Being sober curious means “being more mindful about your alcohol use,” and “you may choose to drink less often, less heavily, or maybe stop altogether,” per the Alcohol and Drug Foundation.

The goal of the sober curious movement is for people to create a relationship with alcohol that works for them — whether that means abstinence, moderation or taking brief periods away from alcohol, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

A rising number of young people, particularly Gen Zers, are drinking less. Roughly a third of people aged 18-24 don’t drink alcohol at all, according to a study from Mintel. The sober curious trend is opening a massive market for nonalcoholic beverages.

Between January and June 2024, the nonalcoholic beer market has made $37 billion in the U.S., per Statista.

That revenue is forecast to steadily grow.