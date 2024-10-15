FILE - Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour June 21, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

Taylor Swift announced a new book that explores the ins and outs of her massive billion-dollar, record-breaking tour. “The Official Eras Tour Book” will be available starting Nov. 29 exclusively at Target.

On the same day, she will also be releasing “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” on vinyl and CD. Previously, the double album wasn’t available in physical vinyl or CD. It was just the originally announced first 16 songs on “The Tortured Poets Department.” Those editions will also be exclusively sold at Target.

“We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

“This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually. Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night AND …. The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD will all be available for the first time ever only at @Target starting Nov 29th,” she wrote.

The last leg of her massive tour starts back up Friday with a show in Miami. She has 18 shows left of the 156-show tour, which ends in December.

“You know, a lot of you were like, ‘Well, how are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’” Swift said during the 100th Eras Tour show in Liverpool, United Kingdom. “And for me, the celebration of the 100th show means this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that’s it.”

The tour raked in a whopping $261.7 million in box office tickets alone, not including merchandise, the concert movie and other revenue sources from the tour, Entertainment Weekly reported.

‘The Official Eras Tour Book’

Here’s what we know about “The Official Eras Tour Book, according to Us Weekly:”