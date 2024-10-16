Derek Hough, left, and Hayley Erbert attend Day 3 of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. On Tuesday’s episode of “Dancing with the Stars,” Hough took to the dance floor with Erbert to celebrate her return to dance after emergency brain surgery last year.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Dancing with the Stars,” judge Derek Hough took to the dance floor with his wife Hayley Erbert to celebrate her return to dance after emergency brain surgery last year.

This week’s show was designated as Dedication Night and each of the contestants dedicated their dances to someone important to them.

The heartfelt night got even more emotional when Hough and Erbert shared their story and then danced to an acoustic rendition of “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone.

What happened to Hayley Erbert?

Before the two took to the dance floor on Tuesday’s episode, Hough and Erbert shared the story of Erbert’s miraculous recovery.

In December of 2023, the two were on tour in Washington, D.C., and Erbert began seizing backstage.

She was rushed to the hospital where they discovered she had a severe brain bleed, Hough explained on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Erbert underwent a craniectomy and the doctors told Hough they didn’t know if she would make it, and if she did, she wouldn’t be the same person she was before.

Hough shared on the show that the morning after the surgery Erbert was missing 40% of her skull and was “unrecognizable.” But when she started talking and remembered dancing the night before, Hough was relieved to have her back.

After her surgery the doctors didn’t know if Erbert would be able to dance again, but she made unexpected full recovery and returned to dance earlier this year.

During Tuesday’s episode Hough shared that earlier this year, they did a performance in Washington, D.C., and Erbert’s doctor was there to see it.

“Afterward, the doctor came up to us and said, ‘Hey Derek, this is a miracle.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, it is.’ He said, ‘No, Derek, this is a miracle.’”

A former member of the “Dancing with the Stars” troupe, Erbert’s performance on Tuesday was her first time back on the show after her surgery.

Who got eliminated this week on ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

Model Brooks Nader and her partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from the show Tuesday night.

The two have garnered plenty of attention this season due to their very public romantic relationship.

Nader and Savchenko did a salsa dedicated to her three sisters, who joined her on stage for the beginning of the dance.

The pair’s dance to “Mi Gente” received a 32 out of 40.

When the show’s hosts announced that Nader and Savchenko were the two going home, the pair seemed shocked by the news.

Savchenko thanked Nader for their partnership, “It was so unexpected. I thought we were going to win. I had such a blast working with you. You are super talented, and I love you.”

Who did the contestants dedicate their dances to?

Danny Amendola dedicated his contemporary dance to his college football coach Mike Leech who passed away a few years ago.

Amendola and his partner Witney Carson received a 36 out of 40 for their dance to “Unsteady.”

“The Bachelor” alum Joey Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson danced a Viennese waltz to “Lose Control.” The dance, dedicated to Graziadei’s fiance Kelsey received a 36 out of 40 from the judges.

The pair tied this week’s highest score with Amendola and Carson.

Dedicating his dance to men’s gymnastics, Stephen Nedoroscik and his partner Rylee Arnold did an Argentine tango to “Seven Nation Army.” The judges gave their dance a 33 out of 40.

Chandler Kinney dedicated her dance this week to her mom. Kinney and her partner Brandon Armstrong did a Contemporary dance to “I Hope You Dance,” receiving a 32 out of 40.

Reality star Phaedra Parks and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy did a rumba to “Because You Loved Me.” The dance was dedicated to Parks’ mother and received a 32 out of 40.

Ilona Maher came back strong after her missteps last week and received a 32 out of 40. With her partner Alan Bersten, Maher danced a Rumba to “My Way,” dedicated to her rugby teammates.

Jenn Tran dedicated her dance to Taylor Swift, whose music she said has helped her feel less alone. Tran and her partner Sasha Farber danced a Foxtrot to “The Archer,” which received a 32 out of 40.

With the lowest score of the night, a 29 out of 40, Dwight Howard and his partner Daniella Karagach danced a Rumba. The dance done to the basketball player’s own song “Shoot for the Stars” was dedicated to his five children.

When is the next episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

“Dancing with the Stars” will return next Tuesday, Oct. 22, per Entertainment Weekly. The episode will air at 7 p.m. MDT on ABC and Disney+.

The theme for next week is “Disney Night,” where each contestant with dance to a popular Disney hit.