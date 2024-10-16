Singer Liam Payne poses for photographers upon arrival at the Global Gift Gala in London, March 7, 2019. Joel C Ryan, Invision via the Associated Press
Margaret Darby

Liam Payne, a former member of British boyband One Direction, died on Wednesday, reports CNN. He was 31.

“Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo,” a police statement said, per the Buenos Aires Times.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

Payne rose to fame on “The X Factor” with his fellow bandmates, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, per Variety.

Together, One Direction released five albums and went on four world tours. The band went on an indefinite hiatus when Malik left the group in 2015.

One Direction members, from left, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne perform on NBC's "Today" show, Nov. 13, 2012, in New York. | Charles Sykes
