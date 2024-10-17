Buster, owned by Tara Walter, of West Des Moines, Iowa, walks on stage during the 34th annual Drake Relays Beautiful Bulldog Contest, Monday, April 22, 2013, in Des Moines, Iowa.

The DC superhero universe, Marvel’s biggest competitor, is undergoing a franchise reboot. This means many iconic superheroes will have new renditions coming to the screen, including one of the most anticipated — Superman.

With so many movies already made about the Man of Steel, it raises the question: What can a new film offer?

James Gunn, director of the upcoming Superman movie and creative head of the rebooted DCU, announced on X that he plans to bring something fresh to the franchise — Krypto, Superman’s dog, will join him in the film.

“Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer,” Gunn posted.

While Krypto adds a cute element to the movie, he’s also bound to cause trouble. Gunn revealed that Krypto’s inclusion was inspired by his own dog, Ozu, a rescue who came with a lot of behavioral problems.

“Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least,” Gunn wrote. “He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture - he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him.”

“I remember thinking, ‘Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?’ - and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life,” he continued.

It seems Superman will have more than just Lex Luthor to contend with in the next film.

This news comes during Adopt-a-Dog Month, celebrated in October by American Humane since 1981, which seeks to bring awareness to the 3 to 4 million dogs without homes, per their website.

Who is Superman’s dog?

Superman is one of the most powerful superheroes in the DC franchise.

Zack Snyder’s previous films explored the ramifications of a person with such abilities — the fear and awe that would accompany it.

Now imagine a dog with similar powers.

While not much has been revealed about Krypto’s role in the new movie, the comics and animated series offer some clues.

According to the DC website, Krypto is one of the last surviving animals from Krypton, Superman’s home planet, which was destroyed shortly after his birth. Krypto arrived on Earth years after Superman did.

Krypto has powers mirroring Superman’s, including super strength, flight, invulnerability, super speed, heat vision, freeze breath, X-ray vision, superhuman hearing and super healing.

Krypto is noted for being a loyal companion and defender, but he can also be undisciplined. Combined with what Gunn shared, it’s likely Krypto’s character will initially present challenges for Superman.

One possibility is that Krypto could first be an adversary, whom Superman gradually brings to his side, transforming him into the loyal companion who fights crime beside him, earning the title of “Superdog.”

When does ‘Superman 2025′ come out?

According to IMDb, “Superman 2025″ “follows the titular superhero as he reconciles his heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way in a world that views this as old-fashioned.”

The film is expected to be released on July 11, 2025.

David Corenswet stars as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Several other notable DCU characters are set to appear, including Supergirl (Milly Alcock), The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría), Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn).