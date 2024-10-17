The Odyssey Dance Theatre is back with its “Thriller” production for its 30th anniversary season after a brief hiatus. The show features the talents of professional and competitive dancers across the state of Utah, including the likes of Natalie Reid (one of the main backup dancers on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour), as well as Thayne Jasperson (one of the original performers in “Hamilton” on Broadway).

Its founder, Derryl Yeager, and his wife, Sheryl, took time off to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Martin’s Cove mission. The mission lasted six months, and while they were gone, they realized they weren’t done with dance just yet.

“The dance company is our mission in life,” Derryl Yeager told the Deseret News. “We want to build back up the organization so that it can go on without us.”

The origins of Odyssey Dance Theatre’s ‘Thriller’

The “Thriller” production features zombies performing choreographed numbers, tap dancing skeletons, giant props, elaborate costumes and a mixture of professional dancers with local talent, including kids and teens.

Yeager founded the company in 1994, and scheduled the initial production of “Thriller” in 1998 at Kingsbury Hall. A week before the performance, the event coordinator suggested he consider canceling the show because there were only about 50 tickets sold. Yeager believed in the idea and knew that “something special was happening in the studio.”

Fast-forward to now, when the show helps pay for the rest of the year’s shows. It’s Odyssey’s version of “The Nutcracker” for most dance companies.

A dancer dressed as a zombie performs "Thriller" in Odyssey Dance Theatre's flagship production. | Odyssey Dance Theatre

“Michael Jackson decided long ago that zombies have to dance,” Yeager joked.

Yeager began dancing in high school when he realized how fun it could be and got a scholarship to the San Francisco School for Ballet. While he was at the University of Utah, he met his wife, who was a soloist at Ballet West. After performing with the International Company for the Chorus Line in New York City, as well as in “Dream Girls” and “Cats” and other television and film productions in Los Angeles, Yeager realized he wanted to come back to Utah.

Shortly after that, they started working on creating the jazz/contemporary/ballet Odyssey Dance Theatre.

“I realized there was a huge pool of talent that didn’t necessarily want to go to NY or LA, because I can see what that atmosphere could do to you,” Yeager said. “We didn’t make any money and just put a show on, and the response was really strong.”

Audience response is what kept Yeager going. His background in dance and theater brings a unique experience to his shows. The theatrical elements come into play in “Thriller,” which often sells out shows.

“There’s a lot of humor. It’s not your typical dance show where dancers are working out their demons,” Yeager said. “We are just out there having some fun and the audience is having fun with us. It’s two and a half hours of escapism.”

What to know about Odyssey Dance Theatre’s ‘Thriller’

The show features:

26 company dancers

11 dancers who perform Chucky dolls

30 zombie dancers

Two guest artists

10 aerialists

27 individual acts

39 shows

Five cities — performances in Ogden, Logan, Park City, Salt Lake City and St. George.

Details about the show

If you’re into dark humor and the macabre, this show is perfect for you. Think “Beetlejuice” or “The Nightmare Before Christmas” but as dance theater. The fun and off-kilter humor is supplemented by incredible talent, elaborate choreography and intricate costuming and props.

Details to know:

Audience: I would recommend it for older kids (11 and up), teens and adults.

Salt Lake performances: The Grand Theatre at Salt Lake Community College | Oct. 14-26

St. George performances: Tuacahn Amphitheatre | Oct. 29-Nov. 2

Price: $42-72

Show length: 2 and 1/2 hours

You can purchase tickets from their website.