A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.
On Oct. 27, 2014, a 24-year-old Taylor Swift released “1989,” which she described as her first “official pop album.”
It turned out to be a blockbuster hit and won the Grammy Award for album of the year.
On the same date in 2023, she released “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” a rerecording of the original.
Back to 2014. The day after her album release, Swift sat down with a group of schoolchildren in New York City to discuss her passion for reading and writing. She seemed barely a kid herself.
Swift started her career as a hip country singer, described as goofy and down-to-earth, as her personality and musical style evolved. At one point, she spent a couple of years as a coach on “The Voice.” She started a legal battle to control her musical catalog.
Then she got serious about taking over the music world. (Only half-kidding).
Consider the accomplishments Swift logged in 2023, according to colleague Sarah Gambles:
- The Eras Tour, which includes 151 shows across five continents, became the highest-grossing tour of all time.
- Swift was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.
- She broke Elvis Presley’s record for most weeks spent on top of the Billboard 200 charts for a solo artist.
- Apple Music named her Artist of the Year.
- She partnered with Google to drop hints about “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” and her fans crashed the site.
- “Cruel Summer” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 four years after its release.
- Her appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game dominated social media and pundits’ talk shows.
- “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert movie became the highest grossing domestic release of a concert movie and also broke the record for highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day.
- Known for her voter activism, an Instagram post of hers in September drove record traffic to Vote.org.
- The Taylor Swift economy came into the popular lexicon, with reports from The Washington Post saying the U.S. tour provided a $5.7 billion boost to the U.S. economy.
And the musical march continued in 2024. Here are some stories from Swift’s career, selected from Deseret News archives:
“Taylor Swift is the new voice that makes country cool”
“Taylor Swift: Growing up and going pop”
“Taylor Swift talks books and music with kids”
“Taylor Swift to coach on ‘The Voice’”
“Taylor Swift made history by winning a Grammy for album of the year for a 4th time”
“Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ headed back to court in copyright infringement case”
“What we know about Taylor Swift’s rerelease of ‘1989′ and why some fans think it could be a double album”
“Some people think Taylor Swift’s music is anti-Christian. But here’s how it’s supported my faith”
“How NFL players really feel about Taylor Swift”