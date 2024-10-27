In this Oct. 28, 2014, image released by Scholastic, singer Taylor Swift talks with New York City public school children about the power of reading and writing at an exclusive recording for Scholastic's "Open a World of Possible," at Scholastic's headquarters in New York City.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Oct. 27, 2014, a 24-year-old Taylor Swift released “1989,” which she described as her first “official pop album.”

It turned out to be a blockbuster hit and won the Grammy Award for album of the year.

On the same date in 2023, she released “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” a rerecording of the original.

Back to 2014. The day after her album release, Swift sat down with a group of schoolchildren in New York City to discuss her passion for reading and writing. She seemed barely a kid herself.

Swift started her career as a hip country singer, described as goofy and down-to-earth, as her personality and musical style evolved. At one point, she spent a couple of years as a coach on “The Voice.” She started a legal battle to control her musical catalog.

Then she got serious about taking over the music world. (Only half-kidding).

Consider the accomplishments Swift logged in 2023, according to colleague Sarah Gambles:

And the musical march continued in 2024. Here are some stories from Swift’s career, selected from Deseret News archives:

“Taylor Swift is the new voice that makes country cool”

“Taylor Swift: Growing up and going pop”

“Taylor Swift talks books and music with kids”

“Taylor Swift to coach on ‘The Voice’”

“Taylor Swift made history by winning a Grammy for album of the year for a 4th time”

“Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ headed back to court in copyright infringement case”

“What we know about Taylor Swift’s rerelease of ‘1989′ and why some fans think it could be a double album”

“Some people think Taylor Swift’s music is anti-Christian. But here’s how it’s supported my faith”

“How NFL players really feel about Taylor Swift”

“The year of Taylor Swift”

In this Oct. 30, 2014, file photo, Taylor Swift performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" in Times Square in New York. | Greg Allen, Invision/AP