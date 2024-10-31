Matthew Lamb as Claude and Ewan Wood as Leroy in "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever."

If you haven’t heard of the Herdmans or the Graces, you might soon if you head to the theater to watch “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

The Herdmans are the kids who grew up on the wrong side of the tracks and the Graces are the family known for being well-behaved. But what if they both have something to learn from each other?

No spoilers here — to find out, you’ll have to head to the theaters on Nov. 8 to see what happens in the movie. But here are some stills from the movie given exclusively to the Deseret News ahead of the release.

Directed by Dallas Jenkins (creator of “The Chosen”), the movie is based on a book of the same name by Barbara Robinson. Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company worked together on production (it was made in Canada in winter 2023).

Now that it’s almost out, here are some of the technical details to know.

What is ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ about?

The Herdman kids are misfits who are known for their rowdy behavior all over town. That’s why the town is surprised when they make their bid for roles in the yearly Christmas pageant (after some tomfoolery).

Unfamiliar with the Christmas story, the Herdmans are learning on the job and everyone in the town might have a thing or two to learn from them.

The writers on the film are Platte Clark, Darin McDaniel, Ryan Swanson and Jenkins. It’s produced by Jenkins, McDaniel, Katelyn Botsch, Kevin Downes, Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin, K. Blaine Johnston, Mark Kendell, Daryl C. Lefever, Gerald R. Molen, Chet Thomas, Christopher Woodrow and Tony Young.

1 of 10 Judy Greer as Grace and Molly Belle Wright as Beth in "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." | Allan Fraser, Lionsgate 2 of 10 Pete Holmes as Bob, Molly Wright as Beth, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez as Charlie and Judy Greer as Grace in "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." | Allan Fraser, Lionsgate 3 of 10 Pete Holmes as Bob in "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." | Allan Fraser, Lionsgate 4 of 10 Molly Wright as Beth and Judy Greer as Grace in "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." | Allan Fraser, Lionsgate 5 of 10 Essek Moore as Ollie Herdman, Kynlee Heiman as Gladys Herdman, Beatrice Schneider as Imogene Herdman and Matthew Lamb as Claude Herdman in "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." | Allen Fraser, Lionsgate 6 of 10 Mason Nelligan as Ralph Herdman, Ewan Wood as Leroy Herdman, Kynlee Heiman as Gladys Herdman, Matthew Lamb as Claude Herdman, Essek Moore as Ollie Herdman and Beatrice Schneider as Imogene Herdman in "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." | Allen Fraser, Lionsgate 7 of 10 Kynlee Heiman as Gladys and Ewan Wood as Leroy in "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." | Allen Fraser, Lionsgate 8 of 10 Beatrice Schneider as Imogene Herdman, Matthew Lamb as Claude Herdman, Essek Moore as Ollie Herdman and Mason Nelligan as Ralph Herdman in "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." | Allen Fraser, Lionsgate 9 of 10 Matthew Lamb as Claude Herdman in "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." | Allen Fraser, Lionsgate 10 of 10 Pete Holmes as Bob and Judy Greer as Grace in "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." | Allen Fraser, Lionsgate

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ cast

Some of the main cast members include:

Pete Holmes (Bob).

Lauren Graham (Beth as an adult).

Judy Greer (Grace).

Elizabeth Tabish (Mrs. Grady).

Stephanie Sy (Mrs. Thomas).

Kirk B.R. Woller (Reverend Hopkins).

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ trailer

There are early screenings of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” throughout the country on Nov. 2. If you buy one adult ticket, you can get one child ticket free if you purchase through ATOM tickets with the code: CHRISTMASGIFT.

The film releases nationwide in theaters on Nov. 8.