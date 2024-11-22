J.K. Rowling poses for photographers upon her arrival at the premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," in London, Nov. 13, 2018. As production begins on HBO’s “Harry Potter” TV series, the network has confirmed plans to involve Rowling, the author of the original book series, in the making of the show.

In a statement from HBO shared with Variety and The Wrap, the network says the upcoming “Harry Potter” series can “only benefit” from Rowling’s collaboration, noting that the author “has a right to express her personal views.”

“We have been working with J. K. Rowling and in the Harry Potter business for over 20 years,” the statement reads. “With millions of fans continuing to enjoy movies, games and experiences, we’ve had great success and her contribution has been invaluable. We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance.

“J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views,” the statement continued. “We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

For years now, Rowling has candidly shared her opinions regarding transgender issues. Her commentary has made her the subject of criticism from both the public and some “Harry Potter” stars.

Following news of HBO’s plan to adapt the “Harry Potter” novels into a TV series, some “Harry Potter” fans vowed to boycott the show over Rowling’s comments on transgender issues, per Variety.

Rowling maintains creative control over adaptations of the book series. An agreement between Rowling’s production company, Brontë Film and TV, and Warner Bros. Television was reached in 2023, as reported by Deadline. Rowling confirmed her involvement in the series in a statement shared with the outlet.

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” Rowling said in a statement, per Deadline.

According to HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys, J.K. Rowling will serve an an executive producer on the series and “her insights are going to be helpful on that,” Bloys said, per Deadline.

J.K. Rowling’s opinions won’t affect casting

Open casting is already underway for HBO’s “Harry Potter” series.

“Casting calls have opened up in the U.K. and Ireland, so the process is moving along. It’s going quite well,” Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. TV Group, told The Hollywood Reporter in October.

HBO is “committed to inclusive, diverse casting,” the network said in a statement shared with Variety. “For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated.”

Rowling’s opinions will not make an impact on casting decisions, according to Bloys.

“(Rowling has) been fairly involved — she was very involved in the process of selecting the writer and the director,” Bloys told reporters at HBO’s 2025 preview presentation in West Hollywood, California, per Entertainment Weekly. “I imagine she’ll have opinions on casting. It hasn’t affected the casting or hiring of writers or production staff or anything, so we haven’t felt any impact from that.”