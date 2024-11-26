Gwen Stefani during the Playoff round of "The Voice." Stefani is looking for her second win as a coach on "The Voice."

Gwen Stefani is now in her eighth season as a coach on “The Voice” — but she only has one win to her name.

Now, Stefani is looking for her second win on the show. As the competition continues, her team is officially down to two singers who will compete in the live semifinals, which begin Dec. 2.

Here’s a look at the contestants on Stefani’s team who have survived elimination (so far) throughout Season 26.

Note: This story will be updated throughout the season.

‘The Voice’ 2024: Who is on Team Gwen?

Sydney Sterlace

Sydney Sterlace had all of the coaches’ interest the minute she took “The Voice” stage for the first time. Following her performance of Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” all four coaches were shocked to learn the singer from New York was only 15 — and they quickly started to battle over who would get to coach her.

Stefani went first, playing up the fact that she has performed with Rodrigo at Coachella.

“It took me a minute to push my button because it was so unbelievably close to her tone,” Stefani said, adding that as Sterlace’s coach, she would help the teen develop her own style. “That’s why this show is so amazing because it’s like a boot camp. You will learn so much so quickly.”

Buble recalled how he got to work with Tony Bennett, one of his musical heroes, and found himself initially imitating Bennett’s’ style.

“We stand on the shoulders of the people that we love, and then we find ourselves,” he said. “And I love that one of us is going to get to be a part of watching you find yourself.”

Snoop Dogg was arguably the most enthusiastic coach — he was so excited about Sterlace’s performance that he couldn’t even sit still in his chair.

“You captivated me like I was in church,” the rapper said. “You made me move, you made me get up. I haven’t heard anybody that sounds as good as you.”

But in the end, it wasn’t really a hard decision for the teenager.

“I’ve had my heart set on Gwen this whole time,” she said.

Sterlace has remained on Stefani’s team throughout the competition. Other performances have included Taylor Swift’s “betty”; Lewis Capaldi’s “Bruises”; and Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather.”

Jan Dan

Although Jan Dan had his pick of Stefani and Buble for his coach following his performance of Brandy’s “Almost Doesn’t Count,” going with Stefani was a no-brainer.

Stefani didn’t even wait for Dan to choose a coach before offering him advice and providing him with on-the-spot coaching. She had Dan start his song over, and helped the 29-year-old singer from New Jersey pay more attention to his facial expressions and make eye contact with his audience. By the time it was over, Buble said he couldn’t compete with Stefani, who had just in a matter of seconds improved Dan’s performance.

Dan went with Stefani and has remained on her team throughout the competition. Other performances have included Kansas’ “Dust in the Wind”; Stevie Wonder’s “For Once in My Life”; and Miley Cyrus’ “Angels Like You.”