"Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplains's Journey" documents format combat chaplain Justin D. Roberts' search for healing after serving in the military through speaking with other chaplains. Roberts found healing when the remains of Father Emil Kapaun, a Catholic priest and U.S. Army chaplain who died in a prisoner of war camp in 1951 during the Korean War, were identified seventy years later and he was brought home.

“Fighting Spirit” is directed by Roberts and Richard Hull. Chris Pratt is an executive producer. The Deseret News spoke with Roberts on a video call after the film’s release about why he decided to make the film and what it’s like being a military chaplain.

Roberts thinks America needs to have a conversation about its differences.

“How do we, even though we have differing opinions and beliefs, how are we still able to work together to serve something greater than ourselves?” asked Roberts. As a military chaplain, he said “you end up ministering to people who aren’t of your faith.” It’s wanting to have this conversation that helped motivate him to make the film.

Robert said it was deeply moving for him to see how people responded to Father Kapuan’s homecoming. His service had a generational impact, said Roberts. “Seeing how his ministry impacted people far beyond the people he originally had contact with was amazing.”

Being a military chaplain is a difficult job, he said. It historically has had a high causality rate. Chaplains are in harm’s way, but they don’t carry a weapon. Then there’s also the emotional and psychological costs.

“You are providing care for people, you’re living with them, you’re eating with them, you’re traveling with them, you’re going with them on the missions,” said Roberts, adding that chaplains also provide pastoral counseling. He explained military chaplains that see suffering and death and have to help people process significant losses while also processing it themselves.

“It’s a ministry, a quiet ministry,” said Roberts. Most of it happens in private and can touch on life’s traumas as well as war traumas, he added. “Nobody should know what they’re going through. That’s a private moment and you’re there for them in those moments.”

Roberts knew he both wanted to serve and also wanted to be in ministry from an early age. His grandfather served in three wars and was a big influence on him, and from a young age, he would bike to a small Texas church where he was introduced to the love of God.

He said he loves being a military chaplain because of how real the position is.

Whether you like it or not, soldiers will be direct with you, said Roberts. Even though soldiers sometimes use strong language, “they do understand the heart of God more than people realize, because they understand the heart of sacrifice.”

Love is a key part of the ministry.

“This is a brutal world,” said Roberts, “And the only thing that makes it beautiful and wonderful is how we love each other and care for each other.” He said no matter your belief system or religion, there’s a way to make love the north star.

Roberts believes military chaplains are one of America’s best kept secrets.

“There are these individuals, Americans, who believe everything they believe extremely to the highest end,” said Roberts. “They’re willing to give their lives for what they believe, but they’re also able to work together with people who believe the opposite.”

He said he thinks that’s the highest ideal of our nation — to be able to have conversations about things that might be divisive, but to do it in a loving and respectful way.