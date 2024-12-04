Nancy Overfield has extensive experience in the Hollywood entertainment industry and has some tough words for certain Christian productions. So when she first heard about the “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” podcast, she admits to being a bit worried.

But then she heard it — “I was in awe,” said Overfield, now the chief of marketing for Hope Media Group, one of the groups behind the podcast. For people who want better Christian media, Overfield thinks this podcast provides an example.

“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” is a timeless story, she said. To make the production top-notch, she said they needed the right writers and had to combine excellence and innovation. It’s productions like these that Overfield left Hollywood to come make.

She worked in the industry for over 30 years and while she thinks it is much better than it was, she said, “It was not a haven for Christians.” Six or seven years ago, she said she went through a difficult divorce and her daughter had gone through a traumatic experience.

It was Christian music that touched her heart and she was particularly impressed by what Hope Media Group was up to.

“I think that’s why God allowed me to be here,” said Overfield. “(It) is because I know the power of this medium.”

What makes the “Scrooge” podcast different from other podcasts is it’s an audio drama, said Overfield. “It allows your imagination to transport you into the scenes and back into the times of the Victorian setting and you’re there.”

Listening to the podcast is something families can do, she said. The podcast enhances themes of redemption, forgiveness, finding joy and healing that have always been part of the soul, but have been emphasized in different ways.

Overfield thinks people sometimes fall into the trap of thinking relationships can’t be mended, even though with God’s healing, they can be. She believes that the podcast has inspired that.

“I think that has probably been one of the best things that we’ve heard of, as far as relationships healing,” said Overfield. The podcast itself can be used as a tool to send to people to share God’s love with them.

Listening to an audio drama like “Scrooge” can be a way to shut out the outside noise, she said.

“Whether you’re listening to ‘Scrooge’ of just pulling back and praying,” said Overfield, it’s important to take that break.

More about the podcast

John Rhys-Davies, known for roles in the “Indiana Jones” and “Lord of the Rings” movies, is the narrator of the podcast. He has a stint as the Ghost of Christmas Present during a 2013 performance of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

The podcast cast includes:

“The Goonies” and “Lord of Rings” star Sean Astin as Scrooge.

“Avenue 5″ star Lucy Punch is Ghost of Christmas Past.

“The Chronicles of Narnia” star Ben Barnes as Ghost of Christmas Present.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Juliet Mills as Ghost of Christmas Future.

Ryan O’Quinn as Bob Cratchit.

Hallmark Channel star Bethany Joy Lenz as Elizabeth.

Clive Standen as Frederick.

Maxwell Caulfield as Jacob Marley.

You can listen to the podcast on major audio streaming platforms.