EntertainmentThe WestUtah

Photo gallery: Christkindlmarkt SLC opens shop for the holidays

Inspired by the world famous German Christmas markets, popular gathering open through Saturday night

Laura Seitz
Isaac Hale
By Laura Seitz, Isaac Hale

A piece of German culture has come to Utah for the holidays.

Inspired by the world famous German Christmas markets, Christkindlmarkt SLC has made its annual return to inspire Utahns through a magical celebration of Christmas.

The event, held at This is the Place Heritage Park, features more than 90 vendors offering gifts and food. The market will wrap up Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Deseret News photojournalist Laura Seitz went to the market to capture some of the German-inspired Christmas cheer.

View Comments

More information on the event can be found on the organizer’s website: https://www.christkindlmarkt-slc.com/

Rebekah Spendlove and Hallie Benson wave to attendees of Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
A chimney roll is covered in sugar at Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Theodore Haderlie, 8, of Idaho Falls, tries to get cotton candy off his nose at Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Krampus walks through the crowd at Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Krampus is a horned anthropomorphic figure who, in the Central and Eastern Alpine folkloric tradition, is said to travel on Christmas Eve with a sack or a basket strapped to his back is to cart off evil children for drowning, eating or transport to Hell. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
A child reacts to seeing Krampus at Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Tricia Cowan and Sandra Rodriguez shop at Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Babushka nesting dolls are revealed for a customer at Artisanal Babushkas at Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Donations are accepted at Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. A primary goal of the Christkindlmarkt SLC is to focus on the principle of giving to others and celebrating that service. The market is based on the German story of St. Martin who was known to cut his cloak in half and share warmth with a beggar. The slogan of Christkindlmarkt is, “putting the KIND in ChristKINDlmarkt.” This year donations will go struggling families who are served by the Family Support Center. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Jeff Moon of Sandy wears his top hat to Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Moon purchased the hat to play Drosselmeyer in The Nutcracker 30 years ago. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.
Join the Conversation