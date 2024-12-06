A piece of German culture has come to Utah for the holidays.

Inspired by the world famous German Christmas markets, Christkindlmarkt SLC has made its annual return to inspire Utahns through a magical celebration of Christmas.

The event, held at This is the Place Heritage Park, features more than 90 vendors offering gifts and food. The market will wrap up Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Deseret News photojournalist Laura Seitz went to the market to capture some of the German-inspired Christmas cheer.

More information on the event can be found on the organizer’s website: https://www.christkindlmarkt-slc.com/

Rebekah Spendlove and Hallie Benson wave to attendees of Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A chimney roll is covered in sugar at Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Theodore Haderlie, 8, of Idaho Falls, tries to get cotton candy off his nose at Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Krampus walks through the crowd at Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Krampus is a horned anthropomorphic figure who, in the Central and Eastern Alpine folkloric tradition, is said to travel on Christmas Eve with a sack or a basket strapped to his back is to cart off evil children for drowning, eating or transport to Hell. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A child reacts to seeing Krampus at Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Tricia Cowan and Sandra Rodriguez shop at Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Babushka nesting dolls are revealed for a customer at Artisanal Babushkas at Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Donations are accepted at Christkindlmarkt SLC at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. A primary goal of the Christkindlmarkt SLC is to focus on the principle of giving to others and celebrating that service. The market is based on the German story of St. Martin who was known to cut his cloak in half and share warmth with a beggar. The slogan of Christkindlmarkt is, “putting the KIND in ChristKINDlmarkt.” This year donations will go struggling families who are served by the Family Support Center. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News