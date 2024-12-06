A piece of German culture has come to Utah for the holidays.
Inspired by the world famous German Christmas markets, Christkindlmarkt SLC has made its annual return to inspire Utahns through a magical celebration of Christmas.
The event, held at This is the Place Heritage Park, features more than 90 vendors offering gifts and food. The market will wrap up Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Deseret News photojournalist Laura Seitz went to the market to capture some of the German-inspired Christmas cheer.
More information on the event can be found on the organizer’s website: https://www.christkindlmarkt-slc.com/