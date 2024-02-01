Hallmark’s ‘Loveuary’ pays tribute to Jane Austen in new movies

This February, Hallmark is honoring Jane Austen’s novels with four Austen-inspired movies, including a new adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility.”

“Jane Austen’s stories are timeless and continue to resonate with readers and viewers of all ages. Our movies will bring her beloved characters to life in fresh, new ways and honor the many women who continue to be inspired by them,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, the executive vice president of programming for Hallmark Media, in a statement, per TV Insider.

In addition to Austen-inspired movies, Hallmark is slated to release two new mysteries as well as “A Taste of Love” — a modern story about a female chef who reconnects with her childhood sweetheart.

Here are the seven new Hallmark movies and mysteries coming to the network in February.

‘Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers’

Stars: Ali Skovbye, Danny Griffin and Nathan Witte.

Summary: A society reporter (Skovbye) witnesses a murder while attending a ball at the Vanderbilt mansion in 1895 Rhode Island. She is urged to investigate the mysterious circumstances after her brother (Cross) is wrongfully arrested.

Premieres: Friday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. MST.

‘Paging Mr. Darcy’

Stars: Mallory Jansen and Will Kemp.

Summary: Since she was a teenager, Eloise (Jansen) has been passionate about Jane Austen’s romance novels — a passion that eventually led her to become a Jane Austen scholar.

While attending an annual Jane Austen conference, Eloise makes a deal with Sam (Kemp), the man playing Mr. Darcy. Together, the pair overcome their pride and experience a change of heart — opening themselves to romance.

Premieres: Saturday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Love & Jane’

Stars: Alison Sweeney and Benjamin Ayres.

Summary: Lily (Sweeney) — a hopeless romantic and fan of Jane Austen — gets the chance to meet her longtime favorite author (Ayres) when Austen suddenly appears in her home.

Premieres: Saturday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘An American in Austen’

An American In Austen starring Eliza Bennett and Nicholas Bishop gets its movie poster with the tag line: "Romance doesn't always go by the book". Premiering Saturday February 17th on Hallmark Channel. 📖 ❤🌹💗💜 @ElizaBennett



📸 Hallmark Media pic.twitter.com/avRm681zFt — Hallmark Enthusiast❄💙🤍 (@PinkSunsetxo) January 23, 2024

Stars: Eliza Bennett and Nicholas Bishop.

Summary: Harriet’s (Bennett) romantic life is ruled by her belief that no men compare to Mr. Darcy. Her theory is put to the test when Harriet is suddenly transported into “Pride and Prejudice.” Is Harriet right about Mr. Darcy? Or is there a modern man worthy of her love?

Premieres: Saturday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘A Taste of Love’

Jesse Kove and Erin Cahill in “A Taste of Love.” ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Courtesy Digital Caviar

Stars: Erin Cahill and Jesse Kove.

Summary: Desperate to earn respect in the competitive culinary world, Taylor (Cahill) returns to her hometown to help out at her family’s restaurant. While there, Taylor reconnects with her childhood sweetheart. Amid a burgeoning romance, Taylor must choose between a once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity and saving her family’s restaurant.

Premieres: Monday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘CrimeTime: Freefall’

Stars: Lyndie Greenwood and Luke Macfarlane.

Summary: Crime series star Hadley Warner (Greenwood) leaves her acting career behind in exchange for a slower life in a small town — where she comes across her first real crime case. Leveraging her knowledge as a character on a crime series, Hadley sets off with Detective Shawn Caden (Macfarlane) to crack the case.

Premieres: Friday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. MST.

‘Sense and Sensibility’

Victoria Ekanoye and Deborah Ayorinde in “Sense and Sensibility.” ©2024 Hallmark

Stars: Deborah Ayorinde, Bethany Antonia and Dan Jeannotte.

Summary: In this period adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility,” there is a switch in circumstances. Elinor (Ayorinde) yearns for the man she desperately loves while Marianne (Antonia) is split between two seemingly worthy suitors.

Premieres: Saturday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. MST.