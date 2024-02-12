‘The Chosen’ actor’s Super Bowl commercial is part of his side gig — Christian influencing

The Super Bowl attracts over 100 million viewers and this year, “The Chosen” actor Jonathan Roumie was featured in a commercial.

He stood alongside Mark Wahlberg to promote the Hallow app — an app used to help people pray and read holy texts.

“Your life is only enriched when you have a relationship with your Creator,” Roumie told Fox News. “And this gives you literally thousands and thousands of ways to do just that, whether it’s scripture readings, Bible, music. Whatever your inroad is to a deeper relationship with Christ, Hallow has an option for you. Whatever denomination of Christianity you might fall under, Hallow has an option for you. There’s something for everyone.”

Roumie’s picked up a couple acting credits since joining “The Chosen.” He starred as Lonnie Frisbee in the box office surprise film “Jesus Revolution” and he’s picked up video game voice-acting credits.

He’s also made himself something of a Christian influencer.

In addition to posting partnerships with the Hallow app, Roumie also has partnerships with Ghirelli, a company that sells rosaries. He posts about his morning prayers. He quotes Bible verses. And he intersperses all of that with posts about acting.

One of his latest posts was about the Hallow prayer app challenge for Lent. “I am not over-exaggerating when I say this is going to change your life, it was transformative for me to even record,” Roumie said on Instagram. “There were moments where I was simply stopped in my tracks while recording because of the power and profundity of this book.”

It’s not uncommon for Roumie to invite others to join in prayer with him.

“My friends, deepen your relationship to Christ this session by praying with us through reflections on the writings of C.S. Lewis, voiced by the legendary Liam Neeson,” Roumie wrote on Instagram when the Hallow app was doing an Advent challenge with Wahlberg, Neeson and Sister Miriam James Heidland.

He posts on religious holidays (he’s Catholic).

“Ashes symbolize mourning, mortality and penance,” Roumie wrote about Ash Wednesday. “Evidence of ashes and their application can be traced back to the book of Esther, the book of Job, the book of Daniel, the book of Jonah ... and so on.”

“As Christians this season (and throughout the year) we are all called to acknowledge the sin which exists in our lives and repent for it,” Roumie later continued. “And what a gift that repentance is! For out of it comes Grace!”