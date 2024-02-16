‘The Chosen’ Season 4 review: Having faith after losing someone you love

To say that Episode 3 of “The Chosen” Season 4 left viewers shocked and surprised would be an understatement. But now Episodes 4 to 6 are in theaters, so the audience can find out for themselves what happens next.

This is the second of three reviews of the season. Each review corresponds with the theatrical release date (here’s the first review).

The spoiler-free short review is that the show grapples with faith and doubt in an interesting way. You’re put in the shoes of the characters you might least expect you’d relate to and you’re asked to recalibrate your expectations about what matters most.

As this is a review, there are spoilers ahead. Scroll past the picture if you’d still like to read more.

What is ‘The Chosen’ rated?

“The Chosen” is rated TV-PG.

‘The Chosen’ parents guide

“The Chosen” has no profanity, nudity or graphic violence.

Review of ‘The Chosen’ Season 4, Episodes 4 to 6

We’re in the aftermath of the death of Ramah. The disciples, especially Thomas, are trying to make sense of what happened. It’s something so universal: What happens to your faith after you lose someone you love?

When Ramah was killed, I was shocked by the development. Dallas Jenkins mentioned it was something of a precursor to Thomas becoming “Doubting Thomas.” There’s another element that I’ve also picked up on watching Thomas and the other disciples mourn her death: The death of Ramah puts Thomas in the spot of asking how God can allow bad things to happen to good people.

But it also brings another perhaps more difficult question, especially as what happens with Lazarus is taken into consideration. Why does God bless others with a specific blessing we want, but not us sometimes? The show does an excellent job of putting the audience in Thomas’ shoes and in turn sparks additional empathy for him.

It also plays into how the disciples are already questioning Jesus. There’s discord that already exists. This is made more apparent in Episodes 4 to 6, especially with Gaius’ character arc.

Gaius comforting Jesus is one of the most tender moments of the show. He’s transformed throughout the show and Kirk Woller does an incredible job of portraying it. Even his facial expressions reflect the change he underwent. The disciples seem to have a little bit of resentment toward Gaius and that goes back to their continuous issues around authority and who they think Jesus should pay the most attention to.

Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus, has one particularly emotional moment where he prays to God and pours out his heart. This continues to be a tender part of the show.

Overall: “The Chosen” did what it does best in Episodes 4 to 6: It sparked a lot of self-reflection about what death does to faith. Ramah’s death weighs heavily on Thomas and in the middle of his mourning, Ramah’s father expresses anger toward him over it. Then, the audience has Lazarus in the back of their mind. The audience knows Lazarus’ death will be followed by a resurrection, so why not Ramah’s?

It’s a question that the show asks, but doesn’t entirely answer.

Then, of course, Gaius continues to surprise. When Dallas Jenkins announced “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” he compared the movie to “The Chosen,” saying the two were similar: Both productions show that Jesus is for everyone — whether it’s the Roman soldier or the kids everyone in the town thinks are trouble. It’s touching and important.

As for the technical aspects of the show, the production value continues to be excellent. The contrast between the bright reds of the Romans and the more muted colors the disciples wear is fascinating. The score is interesting and the show moves at the right pace and leaves me wanting more.

When is Season 4 of ‘The Chosen’ coming out?

Episodes to 1 to 3 released in theaters on Feb. 1. Episodes 4 to 6 came out on Thursday. The last two Episodes 7 to 8 will premiere on Feb. 29.

When is ‘The Chosen’ Season 4 going to be on streaming?

Streaming dates for Season 4 have not yet been announced.

