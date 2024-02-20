‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Derek Hough is going back on tour — and returning to his Utah home

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s Symphony of Dance tour — their first tour as a married couple — abruptly came to a halt when Erbert “became disoriented” and was rushed to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma and underwent an emergency surgery to remove a part of her skull.

Since the injury in early December, there’s been surgeries, holiday celebrations, an Emmy win and an up-and-down recovery process that is ongoing.

“It’s been wild — I mean, going from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows,” Hough said in a recent video, sitting alongside Erbert, the Deseret News reported. “But I had to say, throughout this experience, this woman has been unbelievable, and her perseverance and her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it’s been remarkable to witness firsthand. She really is a miracle, and it’s been miraculous — and it’s still a journey.”

Now, Hough is ready to take Symphony of Dance back on the road. The “Dancing With the Stars” judge recently announced new dates for his postponed shows — plus a number of new shows, including in his home state of Utah.

Derek Hough announces new dates for Symphony of Dance tour

The Symphony of Dance tour had a few more weeks left when it got put on hold last December. Now, the string of rescheduled and new dates has a limited run from April 16 through May 19, Hough recently announced on his Instagram.

“I cannot wait to get back on stage and give you all my energy and love,” he wrote. “The Music, Dancing, Lighting, Costumes, Choreography… I am proud of it all and can’t wait to share it with you!”

Tickets previously purchased for the original December dates will remain valid for the rescheduled shows, according to Hough’s website. New shows include a return to the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Hough grew up and first developed a passion for dance. Hough and Erbert brought Symphony of Dance to the Eccles Theater last October, and the tour will return to the venue on May 15.

Hough also noted in a Feb. 20 Instagram post that his tour is self-funded, meaning he has complete creative control and can carry out his own artistic vision.

“When I believe in something I commit 100%” Hough said.

Will Hayley Erbert join Derek Hough on new Symphony of Dance tour?

Since Hough announced the new tour dates, many fans on Instagram have asked if Erbert will be part of the tour. Hough hasn’t addressed the comments, but based on previous posts from the couple, it appears that Ebert’s recovery process remains ongoing.

“To this day, I still have really good days and I have really bad days, emotionally and physically sometimes.” Erbert said in a recent video, per Deseret News. “But I’m doing so much better every single day, like truly there is so much progress every day, and I’m so grateful for that.”

The pair did say they plan to share more details about the health scare and recovery process, but for now, they’re just taking it a day at a time.

“I’m just grateful to be alive,” Erbert said. “We have a lot to tell, and eventually we will.”

Derek Hough teases another ‘special’ project

It’s a busy season for Hough, who recently won his fourth Emmy for his choreography on “Dancing With the Stars.” The dancer recently shared that he’s been working on another project, although he didn’t provide many details.

“I’ve been working on something very special,” he wrote in a recent post on Instagram. “I can’t wait to share it with you all. It’s still a few months away but very excited about this new venture.”

