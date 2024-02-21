Nintendo announces new games coming to Switch

On Wednesday morning, Nintendo announced through Nintendo Direct a set of new games and a series of previous games from other consoles coming to the Switch.
Games and releases
Here is a list of the games announced and when they will be available on the Switch.
- Penny’s Big Breakaway — Available now.
- Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! — Available now.
- Snack Rattle ‘N’ Roll (Nintendo Switch Online) — Available now.
- Killer Instinct (Nintendo Switch Online) — Available now.
- R.C. PRO-AM (Nintendo Switch Online) — Available now.
- Battletoads in Battlemaniacs (Nintendo Switch Online) — Available now.
- Blast Corps (Nintendo Switch Online) — Available now.
- Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion DLC — Local multiplayer available now, with online play available later.
- Pentiment — Feb. 22, 2024.
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley — March 7, 2024. Preorder with bonus DLC is available now.
- Unicorn Overlord — March 8, 2024.
- Contra: Operation Galuga — March 12, 2024.
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection — March 14, 2024.
- Kingdom Come Deliverance - Royal Edition — March 15, 2024. Preorder available now.
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! — March 26, 2024.
- Pepper Grinder — Demo available now, official game out March 28, 2024.
- Grounded — April 16, 2024.
- Another Crab’s Treasure — April 25, 2024.
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! — April 26, 2024.
- Endless Ocean Luminous — May 2, 2024.
- World of Goo 2 — May 23, 2024.
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance — June 21, 2024.
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble — June 25, 2024.
- Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time — Oct. 10, 2024.
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure — Summer 2024.
- Monster Hunter Stories — Summer 2024.
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed — 2024.
- Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the mist — 2024.
- Gundam Breaker 4 — 2024.
- Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream — 2024.
Nintendo Direct video
You can watch the entire Nintendo Direct video below.