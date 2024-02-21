Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, February 21, 2024 
Entertainment

Nintendo announces new games coming to Switch

Coming to the Switch are a remake of the Wii game Epic Mickey and a collection of the Star Wars: Battlefront games

By Tyler Nelson
The logo of video game company Nintendo is pictured at the Paris games week in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Nintendo has announced a new collection of games coming to the Switch in 2024.

Christophe Ena, Associated Press

On Wednesday morning, Nintendo announced through Nintendo Direct a set of new games and a series of previous games from other consoles coming to the Switch.

Games and releases

Here is a list of the games announced and when they will be available on the Switch.

  • Penny’s Big Breakaway — Available now.
  • Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! — Available now.
  • Snack Rattle ‘N’ Roll (Nintendo Switch Online) — Available now.
  • Killer Instinct (Nintendo Switch Online) — Available now.
  • R.C. PRO-AM (Nintendo Switch Online) — Available now.
  • Battletoads in Battlemaniacs (Nintendo Switch Online) — Available now.
  • Blast Corps (Nintendo Switch Online) — Available now.
  • Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion DLC — Local multiplayer available now, with online play available later.
  • Pentiment — Feb. 22, 2024.
  • Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley — March 7, 2024. Preorder with bonus DLC is available now.
  • Unicorn Overlord — March 8, 2024.
  • Contra: Operation Galuga — March 12, 2024.
  • STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection — March 14, 2024.
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance - Royal Edition — March 15, 2024. Preorder available now.
  • SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! — March 26, 2024.
  • Pepper Grinder — Demo available now, official game out March 28, 2024.
  • Grounded — April 16, 2024.
  • Another Crab’s Treasure — April 25, 2024.
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! — April 26, 2024.
  • Endless Ocean Luminous — May 2, 2024.
  • World of Goo 2 — May 23, 2024.
  • Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance — June 21, 2024.
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble — June 25, 2024.
  • Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time — Oct. 10, 2024.
  • Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure — Summer 2024.
  • Monster Hunter Stories — Summer 2024.
  • Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed — 2024.
  • Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the mist — 2024.
  • Gundam Breaker 4 — 2024.
  • Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream — 2024.

Nintendo Direct video

You can watch the entire Nintendo Direct video below.