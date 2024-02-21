Nintendo announces new games coming to Switch

On Wednesday morning, Nintendo announced through Nintendo Direct a set of new games and a series of previous games from other consoles coming to the Switch.

Games and releases

Here is a list of the games announced and when they will be available on the Switch.



Penny’s Big Breakaway — Available now.

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! — Available now.

Snack Rattle ‘N’ Roll (Nintendo Switch Online) — Available now.

Killer Instinct (Nintendo Switch Online) — Available now.

R.C. PRO-AM (Nintendo Switch Online) — Available now.

Battletoads in Battlemaniacs (Nintendo Switch Online) — Available now.

Blast Corps (Nintendo Switch Online) — Available now.

Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion DLC — Local multiplayer available now, with online play available later.

Pentiment — Feb. 22, 2024.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley — March 7, 2024. Preorder with bonus DLC is available now.

Unicorn Overlord — March 8, 2024.

Contra: Operation Galuga — March 12, 2024.

STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection — March 14, 2024.

Kingdom Come Deliverance - Royal Edition — March 15, 2024. Preorder available now.

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! — March 26, 2024.

Pepper Grinder — Demo available now, official game out March 28, 2024.

Grounded — April 16, 2024.

Another Crab’s Treasure — April 25, 2024.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! — April 26, 2024.

Endless Ocean Luminous — May 2, 2024.

World of Goo 2 — May 23, 2024.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance — June 21, 2024.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble — June 25, 2024.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time — Oct. 10, 2024.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure — Summer 2024.

Monster Hunter Stories — Summer 2024.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed — 2024.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the mist — 2024.

Gundam Breaker 4 — 2024.

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream — 2024.

Nintendo Direct video

You can watch the entire Nintendo Direct video below.