Why did this group of filmmakers, including Steven Spielberg, buy the historic LA theater? To save it

One of the “most beloved” movie theaters in Los Angeles, the historic Village Theater in Westwood was bought by quite the star-studded group in Hollywood.

This theater, that has reportedly been a Los Angeles “staple since the 1930s,” has been purchased by a group of filmmakers who intend to use the theater to “showcase both first-run and previously released classics that will be shown on the theater’s standard and large-scale screens.”

CNN further reported that inside the theater the directors intend to showcase, “props, wardrobe and film prints from their personal collections.”

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg said in a statement following the announcement of his involvement in the theater’s purchase, “I am excited to be part of this group that is intent on restoring Westwood to its glory years as a film-going cultural institution.”

Who bought the Historic Village Theater in Los Angeles?

The reported group of directors that have joined in the purchase of the historic Village Theater in Los Angeles include:



Christopher Nolan.

J.J. Abrams.

Guillermo del Toro.

Christopher McQuarrie.

Judd Apatow.

Damien Chazelle.

Steven Spielberg.

Jason Reitman.

Chris Columbus.

Bradley Cooper.

Alfonso Cuarón.

Hannah Fidell.

Alejandro González Iñárritu.

James Gunn.

Sian Heder.

Rian Johnson.

Gil Kenan.

Karyn Kusama.

Justin Lin.

Phil Lord.

David Lowery.

Chris Miller.

Todd Phillips.

Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Jay Roach.

Seth Rogan.

Emma Seligman.

Emma Thomas.

Denis Villeneuve.

Lulu Wang.

Chloé Zhao.

Related How Jerry Seinfeld channeled his lifelong love of Pop Tarts into a Netflix movie

Why did these filmmakers buy the theater in Los Angeles?

The Los Angeles Times reported that the group listed above joined together to purchase the theater in an effort to save it from “financial headwinds” among other reasons.

“I think every director dreams of owning a movie theater,” Reitman said in a interview, according to The New York Times. “And in this case, I saw an opportunity to not only save one of the greatest movie palaces in the world, but also assembled some of my favorite directors to join in on the coolest AV club of all time.”

Over the summer of 2023, news reports from CNN questioned whether or not cinema was brought back by the Barbie and Oppenheimer releases that combined to $511 million in box office sales over their opening weekend.

In an effort to preserve the movie theater industry Reitman reportedly, “made an offer and hoped my fellow directors would join me on this adventure. We take this stewardship very seriously and hope to offer a true community for anyone who loves the movies.”