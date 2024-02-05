‘Thank God ... I’m still here’: Duff Goldman injured in car crash allegedly caused by drunk driver

Duff Goldman was injured in a car accident allegedly caused by a drunk driver, the Food Network star shared via Instagram.

“On my way home from the airport I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughters birthday,” Duffman wrote on his Instagram account.

“Next thing I knew I bleeding and surrounded by airbags. A drunk driver had swerved into my lane on a windy country road,” he continued.

Goldman’s hand was injured during the accident and though he expects a “long road to recovery,” the chef is thanking his “lucky stars” he will be around to celebrate his upcoming daughter’s third birthday.

The Food Network personality is currently recovering with his wife, Joanna, and their daughter, Josephine, 3, at their home in California.

“I’ve been hugging my family a lot. I think they’re getting sick of it,” Goldman told People. “I just keep saying like, ‘Come here. Give me a hug real fast.’”

Goldman recalls seeing “the whole thing happen” as if in slow-motion, per People. “I just saw my wife and my daughter. It was nuts,” he continued, “And then boom, the crash happened. I was just doing a systems check, making sure everything was where it was supposed to be, and I see there’s blood all the way down my hand, but nothing else. I was just like, ‘Thank God, thank God.’ Even as I was sitting there dealing with it, I was like, ‘I’m still here.’”

According to Goldman, the other driver was taken to the hospital to be treated.

“He got out of the car and was kind of stumbling around. I was like, ‘Oh, this guy is hurt.’ And then I went over to see if he was all right and hold him upright. And I smelled his breath, and I was like ...” Goldman shared with People. “Man, I was pretty angry.”

Goldman’s right hand was crushed and required stitches — “for someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine that this is no joke,” the chef wrote on Instagram.

“My daughter almost didn’t have a dad because this guy was stupid,” Goldman told People. “There’s so many ways to get to where you need to go at the touch of a button, you can get a ride to anywhere you need to go. There’s just no excuse.”