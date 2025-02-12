The Duolingo logo is displayed on a smartphone screen and on a computer screen in Athens, Greece, on June 6, 2024.

On Tuesday, Duolingo announced on social media the death of its app mascot, Duo Keyshauna Renee Lingo, more commonly known as Duo the Owl.

“Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death and we are cooperating fully,” said the company’s initial Instagram post. “Tbh, he probably died waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know.”

However, Wednesday, the company shared an update on X with a video showing the beloved owl’s untimely death was caused when he was hit by a Cybertruck.

The company wrote that they are offering a reward to “whoever can identify the driver” and asking viewers to post anything they know on X.

Comments have already been rolling in with suspicions of who was driving the truck.

According to CNN, the app has 40 languages available for users to learn through over 100 short lessons. Duo has been there from the beginning to encourage users to keep up their streaks and continue learning their language of choice.

On the Duolingo official TikTok, it shared a video Lily and Zari — two of the app’s characters — carrying Duo’s coffin and placing it in the bed of a pickup truck before saying goodbye.

According to another post on X from the company, it is “currently investigating Jimmy.” Who is Jimmy? The company didn’t elaborate.

The internet mourns Duo

Thousands of comments have been made as many users and companies mourn the once chipper owl’s death.

Dua Lipa, the owl’s apparent love interest, according to CNN, replied to the initial post on X with the words “til' death duo part.”

Netflix, Halo, The World Health Organization and others posted on the company’s X page, paying their respects to the owl.

The Hulu show “Only Murders in the Building,” starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, commented on Duolingo’s Instagram post and said, “If anyone can solve this case, it’s our trio.”

“My lessons won’t be the same without you Duo ... I might as well quit,” wrote another comment on Instagram.

Duolingo responded to a comment on X as a user reflected on his experience ignoring Duo, saying, “Some lessons are learned the hard way.”

As thousands continue to mourn the loss of Duo and discuss how they will continue on in their lessons without him, the company wrote on X, “In lieu of flowers, please do a Duolingo lesson.”