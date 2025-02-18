Sabrina Carpenter attends the SNL50: The Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in New York.

“SNL 50: The Anniversary Special,” a celebration of “Saturday Night Live” aired over the weekend, starting on Friday, Feb. 14.

The three-day celebration featured plenty of comedy skits and celebrity appearances, as well as a large number of impressive musical performances.

Here are seven performances to watch if you missed the show.

Music performances from SNL 50

There are some of the best performances from “SNL 50: The Anniversary Special.”

Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon

Sabrina Carpenter joined singer-songwriter Paul Simon for a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Homeward Bound” to open the show.

Simon recalled his first time performing the song on “Saturday Night Live” back in 1976 with George Harrison, according to ScreenRant.

Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard

After being announced by Aubrey Plaza, the “unlikely musical duet,” according to ScreenRant, of Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard performed a cover of Prince’s 1985 song “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

The song was originally written for Prince’s side band, Family, but didn’t become very popular until Sinéad O’Connor recorded her version in 1990.

Lil Wayne and The Roots

Lil Wayne performed a medley of hip-hop and rap songs along side The Roots, who are best known for being the in-house band for “Late Night” and “The Tonight Show.”

According to ScreenRant, the performance featured a medley of Lil Waynes own songs, including “Uproar,” “Lollipop,” “6 Foot 7 Foot,” “Mrs. Officer,” and “A Milli.”

Sir Paul McCartney

In video on X, you can see celebrities in the audience “rocking out” to Paul McCartney as he sang piano covers of The Beatles “Golden Slumber,” “Carry That Weight” and “The End” from their “Abbey Road” album.

The rock ‘n roll legend also took a moment to show that he can still shred on the guitar at 82-years-old.

The Backstreet Boys

When Jimmy Fallon announced the beloved boy band, the room erupted in cheers as The Backstreet Boys took the stage.

They performed their hit song, “I Want It That Way,” that was according to Billboard, No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 list in 1999.

Cher

According to Billboard, the Grammy winner performed her hit song “If I Could Turn Back Time” — which was No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1989 — with “vocals sounding just as strong and vibrant as if she really had turned the clock back.”

Post Malone and Nirvana

After being introduced as “Post Nirvana” by Adam Sandler, Post Malone took the stage with the rest of the surviving band members of Nirvana, according to Billboard.

With Malone filling in for the late Kurt Cobain, they performed the groups hit “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” which lead to some head banging and light moshing from audience members, per Billboard.

‘SNL 50: A Homecoming Concert’ Full Set List

This is the full setlist for the “SNL 50: A Homecoming Concert,” according to Variety.