Selena Gomez arrives at the premiere of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Gomez, Ben Stiller and Oprah Winfrey are among the second group of presenters that have been announced for this year's Oscars.

The 97th Oscars are coming up on Sunday, March 2, and executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan have announced the second group of presenters for this year’s show.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, “Emilia Perez” star Selena Gomez will be one of the ceremony’s presenters, according to Variety. She’s joined by Joe Alwyn, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Connie Nielsen, Ben Stiller, Oprah Winfrey, Ana de Armas, Sterling K. Brown and Goldie Hawn.

Nick Offerman will also be this year’s ceremony announcer.

They will all join the previously-announced presenters: Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, John Lithgow, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang.

Presenters will also include last year’s winners Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr., per Variety.

Conan O'Brien attends "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in New York.

Who is hosting the 97th Oscars?

Former comedian and late-night show host Conan O’Brien will be hosting this year’s Oscars for the very first time, according to People.

“(The Oscars are) a celebration of an entire industry and people from every walk of life who give their blood, sweat and tears for show business,” O’Brien told People. He continued by sharing that he hopes to “serve up laughs and heart” at this year’s ceremony.

O’Brien also promised that his “iconic swoop” will be ready for the occasion, much like on the announcements for the show.

How to watch the 97th Oscars

According to Billboard, this year’s Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood, airing live on ABC and streaming live on Hulu starting at 7 p.m. EST and 4 p.m. PST.

The red carpet will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST and 3:30 p.m. PST.