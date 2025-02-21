Kiawentiio Tarbell, left, and Ian Ousley arrive at the premiere of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

Nickelodeon announced that they are continuing to expand the “Avatar” world with an all new series, “Avatar: Seven Havens.”

According to Variety, on the 20th anniversary of the premiere of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” Feb. 21, Nickelodeon announced an all new series to continue the story that fans have loved so dearly.

From left, Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio and Dallas Liu, cast members in "Avatar: The Last Airbender," pose together at a screening of the Netflix series, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. | Chris Pizzello

According to an Instagram post, “Avatar: Seven Havens is set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra — but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior.”

The post continues to explain that this young Earthbender will have to work with her long-lost twin while they try to understand their origins and “save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.”

But they must to do it all while they are being hunted by humans and spirits.

“When we created the original series, we never imagined we’d still be expanding the world decades later,” said creators of the franchise, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, according to GameRant. “Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!”

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” first premiered in 2005 with three seasons — or books, as the show calls them.

According to Variety, the next series, “Avatar: The Legend of Korra,” began in 2012 and finished with four seasons in 2014.

There is also set to be a new animated movie centered on Aang (Zack Tyler Eisen) and characters from the original series. It will be in theaters in Jan. 2026, per Variety.

When will “Avatar: Seven Havens” come out?

There has not been an official release day announced for the new series at this time.

However, according to GameRant, the new series will consist of two 13-episode seasons, with each episode being 30 minutes in length.