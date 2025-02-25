Grant Ellis stars in ABC's "The Bachelor." The reality dating show is now in its 29th season.

Only four women remain in the contest for Grant Ellis’ heart, which is playing out for viewers during Season 29 of “The Bachelor.”

Litia Garr, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah, has become a front-runner.

“I’m loving being with Litia. If it’s meant to be, it’s going to be natural, and I think that’s what me and Litia have is a natural connection,” Ellis told the cameras during Monday night’s episode.

He continued, “I do see Litia as a wife, 100%. She has a nurturing spirit about her.”

Following a successful one-on-one date in Edinburgh, Scotland, Ellis gave Garr one of the four roses handed out Monday night, which means Ellis will meet Garr and her family in Utah for a hometown date.

The hometown dates episode of “The Bachelor” will air on Monday, March 3.

During their date in Monday’s episode, Ellis and Garr spent the afternoon exploring Edinburgh. They tried haggis together, played a bagpipe, listened to poetry and participated in a “tying the knot” tradition.

Garr told the cameras that Ellis makes her feel “so comfortable and taken care of,” as well as “special and important.” She also predicted “compatibility on a deeper level with Grant.”

The pair followed their afternoon together with a dinner date, during which they spoke candidly about their families and religious beliefs, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“My family’s very religious, and we are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which are also known as Mormons or LDS,” Garr said. “And I have typically only dated people in my same religion.”

Ellis then shared his own religious beliefs, and the pair agreed they both want to raise children in a loving, tight-knit family and to teach their children about God’s love for them.

“Tonight I felt like we really opened up, (I shared) things about me nobody really knows. Somebody that’s going to be my wife, they have to know every single part of me, even the parts that are not the prettiest,” Ellis told cameras at the end of their date. ”I’m happy that Litia is accepting of that.”

In a preview of Ellis hometown dates, he is shown meeting Garr’s family at their home in Utah. He expresses concerns about fitting in with her religious family.

“I’m not Mormon. I have tattoos. I wear earrings. I do drink sometimes. Will they accept me?” he said.

Who is Litia Garr on ‘The Bachelor’?

Garr, a 31-year-old Utah local, is described as a “vibrant, empathetic and confident woman with a lot of love to give,” per ABC. “She is ready for a man to put her first and is looking for someone who is honest, vulnerable and family oriented.”

Outside of her work as a venture capitalist, Garr is “an incredibly fast swimmer” who “loves a good personality test,” ABC wrote in her bio.

In an intro package shown in the first episode, Garr spoke about being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Religion is a guiding light in my life,” she said, as the Deseret News previously reported.

During Monday night’s episode, Ellis said, “Litia is one of my strongest connections here ... but we need to figure out if our lifestyles match up.”