Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk skates at the Vans-Utah Sports Commission Skatepark at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

Tony Hawk shared an emotional post on social media, reflecting on the late Kurt Cobain.

Tony Hawk, a longtime Nirvana fan, now considers Kurt Cobain a part of his family after his son Riley Hawk married Cobain’s daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, in 2023.

Hawk has reflected on a deep connection to the Cobain legacy, according to Billboard.

Riley Hawk and Frances Cobain welcome baby boy in 2024

In September 2024, Riley Hawk, son of Tony Hawk, and Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, welcomed a baby boy together — almost a year after their wedding in 2023, per Billboard.

On an Instagram post, Frances Cobain shared black and white photos of Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk, the grandson of two icons Kurt Cobain and Tony Hawk.

“Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything,” wrote Frances Cobain in the caption.

This weekend, Tony Hawk posted an old Nirvana concert ticket from Oct. 20, 1991, to his Instagram story, expressing his wish for Kurt Cobain to experience seeing their children become parents and to know their shared grandchild.

Tony Hawk shared that as a Nirvana fan, he went straight to the concert from a skateboarding competition.

“Went straight from S.U.A.S event at Houston skatepark to this concert in 1991,” Hawk wrote on the post, per BuzzFeed. “It was as transformative as live music can possibly be: We all experienced something rare and powerful that night. The world would never be the same. I wish Kurt were here so he could see the incredible woman his daughter has become, meet her devoted, caring husband, and hold our wondrous grandchild.”

Tony Hawk and Kurt Cobain fans were moved by the personal post and shared their reactions on social media platforms.

Almost 31 years since the death of Kurt Cobain

This April marks 31 years since Kurt Cobain’s death. On the 30th anniversary, his daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, shared a tribute to her father on Instagram.

In her post, she reflected on the grief she has carried throughout her life, having been just a toddler when he died, according to CNN.

She also recalled her grandmother, Cobain’s mother, often telling her, “You have his hands.”

Frances Cobain’s heartfelt tribute might suggest she’s a die-hard Nirvana fan, alongside Tony Hawk. But it turns out, she doesn’t share the affection for her late dad’s music.

“I don’t really like Nirvana that much,” she told Rolling Stone. “I’m more into Mercury Rev, Oasis, Brian Jonestown Massacre. The grunge scene is not what I’m interested in.”

She did add that the song “Dumb” makes her cry every time she listens to it. “It’s a stripped-down version of Kurt’s perception of himself — of himself on drugs, off drugs, feeling inadequate to be titled the voice of a generation,” she said in the interview.