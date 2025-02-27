Shrek (Mike Myers) tries to convince the Donkey (Eddie Murphy) that he does not need a friend in "Shrek." DreamWorks

Universal Pictures released a teaser trailer for the next movie in the “Shrek” franchise — “Shrek 5″ — that will be coming out at the end of next year.

This iconic franchise first became popular after its release of “Shrek” in 2001, according to ScreenRant. From there, it has had three sequels that continue the story of Shrek and Fiona and two spinoff films featuring the fearless cat, Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas).

The teaser for “Shrek 5″ shows Shrek (Mike Myers), Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and Donkey (Eddie Murphy) — and gives a sneak peek of Zendaya as one of Shrek and Fiona’s daughters.

Who is Shrek’s daughter?

According to ScreenRant, in “Shrek the Third,” Fiona gives birth to triplets, Fergus, Farkle and Felicia. By “Shrek Forever After,” the triplet ogres are still very young and — assuming Shrek and Fiona didn’t have any other kids — Zendaya will most likely be voicing Felicia, the one female triplet.

The trailer indicates a significant time jump, similar to the amount of time that has passed in real life as well. This would mean that Felicia will be around the ages of 16 and 18, “creating an interesting dynamic for the ogre parents to handle,” according to ScreenRant.

Reactions to the new animation

The “Shrek 5″ trailer has already received many complaints from fans regarding the new animation in the trailer.

According to Forbes, Dreamworks is using an animation engine called MoonRay — which it used with “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” in 2022 — that will bring some changes to the franchise.

One fan on X wrote a comment on a post of the trailer from Discussing Film saying, “not my shrek family,” with a picture from the new trailer and another from a previous “Shrek” movie.

The News International reported that one critic said, “Something about the animation just doesn’t scream Shrek, looks too ‘generic 2025 animation.’”

More fans on X are saying that the new animation “looks off” and are even asking for Universal Pictures to go back to the original animation.

Similar comments have been made on Instagram as well. One comment on Cinemark’s post for the trailer said, “Animation is not great, bring back the old school animation!”