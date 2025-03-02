Kieran Culkin accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 97th annual Academy Awards took place Sunday night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Before the 2025 Oscar winners were announced, the ceremony opened with a tribute to LA followed by a performance from “Wicked” costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Conan O’Brian is hosting the ceremony with help from Nick Offerman as the official announcer of the event.

Leading the pack with 13 Oscar nominations is the musical “Emilia Pérez,” followed by “Wicked” and “The Brutalist” with 10 nominations.

Here are the winners of the 97th annual Academy Awards.

2025 Oscar award winners

Best supporting actor

Winner: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Best supporting actress

Winner: Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

International feature film

Winner: “I’m Still Here,” Brazil

“I’m Still Here,” Brazil “The Girl with the Needle,” Denmark

“Emilia Pérez,” France

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” Germany

“Flow,” Latvia

Animated feature film

Winner: “Flow”

“Flow” “Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Animated short film

Winner: “In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress” “Beautiful Men”

“Magic Candies”

“Wanter to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

Adapted screenplay

Winner: “Conclave”

“Conclave” “A Complete Unknown”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

Original screenplay

Winner: “Anora”

“Anora” “The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“September 5”

“The Substance”

Cinematography

Winner: “The Brutalist”

“The Brutalist” “Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

Film editing

Winner: “Anora”

“Anora” “The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

Documentary feature film

Winner: “No Other Land”

“No Other Land” “Black Box Diaries”

“Porcelain War”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“SugarCane”

Documentary short film

Winner: “The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra” “Death by Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

Live action short film

Winner: “I’m not a Robot”

“I’m not a Robot” “A Lien”

“Anuja”

“The Last Ranger”

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

Costume design

Winner: “Wicked”

“Wicked” “A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Gladiator”

“Nosferatu”

Makeup and hairstyling

Winner: “The Substance”

“The Substance” “A Different Man”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

Production design

Winner: “Wicked”

“Wicked” “The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nosferatu”

Original score

Winner: “The Brutalist”

“The Brutalist” “Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Original song

Winner: “El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez” “The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“Like A Bird” from “Sing Sing”

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

Sound

Winner: “Dune: Part Two”

“Dune: Part Two” “A Complete Unknown”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Visual effects

Winner: “Dune: Part Two”

“Dune: Part Two” “Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

Best picture

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best director

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Best actor

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best actress