The 97th annual Academy Awards took place Sunday night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
Before the 2025 Oscar winners were announced, the ceremony opened with a tribute to LA followed by a performance from “Wicked” costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
Conan O’Brian is hosting the ceremony with help from Nick Offerman as the official announcer of the event.
Leading the pack with 13 Oscar nominations is the musical “Emilia Pérez,” followed by “Wicked” and “The Brutalist” with 10 nominations.
Here are the winners of the 97th annual Academy Awards.
2025 Oscar award winners
Best supporting actor
- Winner: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”
- Yura Borisov, “Anora”
- Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”
- Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”
- Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”
Best supporting actress
- Winner: Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”
- Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”
- Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist"
- Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
International feature film
- Winner: “I’m Still Here,” Brazil
- “The Girl with the Needle,” Denmark
- “Emilia Pérez,” France
- “The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” Germany
- “Flow,” Latvia
Animated feature film
- Winner: “Flow”
- “Inside Out 2”
- “Memoir of a Snail”
- “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
- “The Wild Robot”
Animated short film
- Winner: “In the Shadow of the Cypress”
- “Beautiful Men”
- “Magic Candies”
- “Wanter to Wonder”
- “Yuck!”
Adapted screenplay
- Winner: “Conclave”
- “A Complete Unknown”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Nickel Boys”
- “Sing Sing”
Original screenplay
- Winner: “Anora”
- “The Brutalist”
- “A Real Pain”
- “September 5”
- “The Substance”
Cinematography
- Winner: “The Brutalist”
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Maria”
- “Nosferatu”
Film editing
- Winner: “Anora”
- “The Brutalist”
- “Conclave”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Wicked”
Documentary feature film
- Winner: “No Other Land”
- “Black Box Diaries”
- “Porcelain War”
- “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”
- “SugarCane”
Documentary short film
- Winner: “The Only Girl in the Orchestra”
- “Death by Numbers”
- “I Am Ready, Warden”
- “Incident”
- “Instruments of a Beating Heart”
Live action short film
- Winner: “I’m not a Robot”
- “A Lien”
- “Anuja”
- “The Last Ranger”
- “The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”
Costume design
- Winner: “Wicked”
- “A Complete Unknown”
- “Conclave”
- “Gladiator”
- “Nosferatu”
Makeup and hairstyling
- Winner: “The Substance”
- “A Different Man”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Nosferatu”
- "Wicked"
- “Anora”
Production design
- Winner: “Wicked”
- “The Brutalist”
- “Conclave”
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Nosferatu”
Original score
- Winner: “The Brutalist”
- “Conclave”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Wicked”
- “The Wild Robot”
Original song
- Winner: “El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”
- “The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”
- “Like A Bird” from “Sing Sing”
- “Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”
- “Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”
Sound
- Winner: “Dune: Part Two”
- “A Complete Unknown”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Wicked”
- “The Wild Robot”
Visual effects
- Winner: “Dune: Part Two”
- “Alien: Romulus”
- “Better Man”
- “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”
- “Wicked”
Best picture
- “Anora”
- “The Brutalist”
- “Complete Unknown”
- “Conclave”
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “I’m Still Here”
- “Nickel Boys”
- “The Substance”
- “Wicked”
Best director
- Sean Baker, “Anora”
- Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”
- James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”
- Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”
- Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”
Best actor
- Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
- Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”
- Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”
- Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”
- Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”
Best actress
- Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”
- Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”
- Mikey Madison, “Anora”
- Demi Moore, “The Substance”
- Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”