From left, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe star in "Hidden Figures."

International Women’s Day is on Saturday, March 8, and this year’s theme is, “For ALL women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” according to the United Nations.

It’s a call for equal opportunities, echoing the progress women have fought for and continue to pursue.

Here’s a list of films that will help you celebrate the day.

History of International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day began in 1908, when 15,000 women took to the streets of New York City.

They marched for voting rights, better wages and shorter working hours, according to the official International Women’s Day website.

It wasn’t until 1910 that Clara Zetkin, leader of the Women’s Office for the Social Democratic Party in Germany, proposed the idea of a specific day dedicated annually to women’s struggles and desires and successes.

She received “unanimous approval” from the the 100 women attending the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen, according to the website.

Movies to watch and remember the triumphs women have made

‘Harriet’

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Hulu

Harriet Tubman, played by Cynthia Erivo, escapes slavery and embarks on a dangerous journey to free others.

Leading them through the Underground Railroad, she defies fear and becomes a symbol of courage.

‘Hidden Figures’

Rated: PG

Streaming: Rent on Prime

Three African American women mathematicians, played by Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, rise to the challenge.

The three make history helping John Glenn enter space despite racial and gender discrimination.

‘Coco Before Chanel’

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Tubi

Coco Chanel, played by Audrey Tautou, began her legacy far away from luxury. Through her determination and grit, she carved a path from humble beginnings, redefining fashion.

‘The Iron Lady’

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Prime

A biographical drama featuring the life of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, played by Meryl Streep, renowned for her unwavering commitment and leadership.

‘Legally Blonde’

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Prime

Known for her bubbly spirit and bouncy blonde hair, Elle Wood (Reese Witherspoon) decides to take on Harvard Law School. Many dismiss her as a “dumb blonde” but she defies expectations, proving character and perseverance cannot be judged by appearances.

‘Suffragette’

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Paramount+

In 1912, a working mother (Carey Mulligan) joins the radical suffrage movement, fighting for women’s right to vote.

Faced with violence and opposition, she is determined to do whatever it takes.

‘Battle of the Sexes’

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Rent/buy on Prime

Based on the true story of the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King, played by Emma Stone, and Bobby Riggs, played by Steve Carrell, “Battle of the Sexes” shows the resilience of women’s strength.

‘The Six Triple Eight’

Related 11 movies coming out in March

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Netflix

Based on a true story, 855 women stepped up to the plate during World War ll, confronting a backlog of three years' worth of undelivered mail.

They sorted 17 million pieces, a quiet but crucial act.

‘Mona Lisa Smile’

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Hulu

An art history professor, played by Julia Roberts, at Wellesley College in the early 1950s challenges her students to question societal expectations.

She pushes them to reconsider the vast opportunities for their future beyond the traditional roles as housewives.

‘Miss Congeniality’

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Netflix

Sandra Bullock plays an FBI agent, disguised as a beauty queen, showing strength and diverse capabilities as she investigates the Miss United States beauty pageant.

She reveals that true femininity encompasses toughness, friendship and authenticity.

‘A League of Their Own’

Rated: PG

Streaming: Rent/buy on Prime

A women’s baseball league forms during World War ll. The players prove women can conquer the same expectations men can through their camaraderie and competition.

‘Wonder Woman’

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Max

An Amazonian warrior (Gal Gadot) shows her journey from innocence to power as she embraces a world of war. She redefines heroism while including love as she protects mankind.

‘Little Women’

Rated: PG

Streaming: Rent/buy on Prime

The March sisters (Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen) navigate the world of sickness, health, love and loss during the hard times of the Civil War.

They show a strong feminine bond and tension as they support one another in each pursuing their authentic dreams.