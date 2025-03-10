Lady Gaga, left, and Michael Polansky attend "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in New York.

Lady Gaga released her new album, “Mayhem” on Friday, less than a year after her engagement to entrepreneur Michael Polansky, according to People.

While celebrating the album’s launch, she shared that her next dream is to become a mother.

“I really want to be a mom,” Gaga told Access Hollywood. “The greatest vision I have is that.”

Lady Gaga opens up about her future with Michael Polansky

Gaga and her fiancé, Polansky, have been dating since 2020.

They started out as friends who wanted the best for one another, according to USA Today.

The couple co-wrote the track “Blade of Grass” on the new album together.

“We started working on that song after we got engaged,” Gaga told USA Today. “A long time ago, we were in the backyard and he said, ‘If I ever propose to you, what should I do?’ I said, ‘You can just wrap a blade of grass around my finger and I’ll say yes.‘”

Although Gaga and Polansky have yet to tie the knot, they have not shied away from discussing their desire to become parents.

Gaga told Access Hollywood about how she plans to discuss her music career with their kids.

Gaga said she hopes her children will understand “that I just did my best” and “tried to stay true to myself along the way.”

But most important to Gaga is that her children are able to make their own decisions and become their own people.

“I would want my children to understand that whatever my artistry means to them is totally up to them,” she said. “I would never actually want to shape it or tell them how to think about me.”

