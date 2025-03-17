Photo gallery: 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Celebrations of the holiday began on Saturday in Salt Lake City with the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade along The Gateway.

Dressed in green and gold, revelers danced, sang, marched at cheered during the parade. Irish Minister of State Alan Dillon served as grand marshal in the parade. Deseret News photojournalist Tess Crowley captured the fun and festivities.

Members of Spirit Productions Dance and Cheer gather before appearing in the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Danielle Scott, of the Hibernian Society of Utah, gets ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Jane Gray, 9, Vivian Clark, 9, and Ophelia Morris, 4, from left, of the Hibernian Society of Utah, prepare to appear in the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Tilly Glenn, 12, with the Irish Setters of Utah float, stands with balloons before participating in the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Ophelia Morris, 4, of the Hibernian Society of Utah, has glitter applied to her face before appearing in the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Quinn Allen, 11, left, and Alice Barnes, 11, right, of the Hibernian Society of Utah, eat Lucky Charms before appearing in the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Irish Minister of State Alan Dillon celebrates St. Patrick’s Day as the grand marshal at the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Utahns gather to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sarah Glenn, 7, with the Irish Setters of Utah float, holds the sign before participating in the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Quinn Allen, 11, of the Hibernian Society of Utah, prepares to appear in the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Ophelia Morris, 4, of the Hibernian Society of Utah, tries to get her mother’s attention before appearing in the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Utahns walk dogs to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Members of the White Peaks Centennial Pipe Band perform at the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Utahns pet a dog at the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Utahns play-fight as pirates to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Members of the Hibernian Society of Utah celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Members of the Knights of Columbus walk to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Alice Barnes, 11, of the Hibernian Society of Utah, wears a mushroom at the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News