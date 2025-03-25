The 2025 "Bachelor" contestants are pictured in this handout photo.

Golden Bachelor Nation is going to paradise.

On Monday night’s “Bachelor” finale, host Jesse Palmer announced the upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise” will include Bachelor Nation’s “Golden” stars, too.

“So this is really happening. For the first time ever, ‘Golden’ men and women will be hitting the beaches of Paradise alongside all of your ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ favorites of seasons past,” Palmer told viewers. “So how is this whole thing going to work? You’re going to have to tune in to find out when an all-new ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ premieres this summer.”

The upcoming “Bachelor in Paradise” season will feature 10 former “Golden Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants alongside a group of previous “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants.

ABC "Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer is pictured in this handout photo during the 2025 season. | Christopher Willard, Disney

ABC’s “Bachelor” spinoff series welcomes back dozens of Bachelor Nation stars from previous seasons to Mexico for a second chance at love. Rather than a single potential suitor, contestants have several suitors to try their luck with.

Here is what we know so far about the upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Which ‘Golden’ contestants will be in ‘Paradise’?

Leslie Fhima, the runner-up on Season 1 of “The Golden Bachelor” with Gerry Turner, is set to join the series. Gary Livingston, the retired finance executive from Season 1 of “The Golden Bachelorette,” will also join with eight more previous “Golden” contestants in “Paradise,” host Jesse Palmer announced on Monday night’s episode of “The Bachelor.”

“I am so excited. I cannot wait,” Fhima, 67, told viewers Monday night about joining the show. “The beach is my thing … I am so excited to be with my old friends, with my new friends and maybe find love.”

Gary, 65, said fans should expect “a lot of dancing in the sand.” He added, “But more so than that, laying out in the sun and looking for love in all the right places.”

Palmer also revealed that Zoe McGrady, a final four from the most recent season of “The Bachelor,” will also be featured on the upcoming series.

“I was excited for the mansion; as a Pisces, I think I’m more excited for the beach,” she told viewers Monday night. “So hope that I can find my love there.”

When does ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ start?

Season 10 of “Bachelor in Paradise” will premiere on ABC this summer, Palmer said on Monday night’s episode of “Bachelor.”

An official release date for the show has not been announced.