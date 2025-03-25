Emily Watson, from left, Isaiah Saxon, Helena Zengel and Finn Wolfhard attend the premiere of "The Legend of Ochi" during the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at the Library Center Theatre in Park City, Utah.

A24 is bringing a fresh, new story to the big screen next month titled “The Legend of Ochi,” starring Willem Dafoe, Helena Zengel and Finn Wolfhard.

The production company released a video on X today that gives viewers an inside look as to how this movie came about and what brings the creatures to life.

Viewers are first given a short introduction to the film by the writer and director, Isaiah Saxon, along with Wolfhard, who plays the character Petro.

The most remarkable thing about the video is how the star Ochi is brought to life. Saxon explains and gives viewers the chance to see the creature as it moves with the help of five puppeteers, before all the final edits.

Saxon says the relationship between this unique creature and a young local girl named Yuri (Zengel) is what causes an “awakening” in her. This relationship also helps to open the door to her talking to her parents so they can better see who she is becoming.

“Growing up, I felt that the deepest mysteries were found in nature,” Saxon says in the video. “And I hope to share that same feeling that anything is possible.”

What is ‘The Legend of Ochi’ about?

“The Legend of Ochi” takes place on the mythical island of Carpathia, where a young girl, Yuri, has been raised to fear the creatures that also inhabit the island, known as the Ochi, according to IMDb.

However, when she comes across a wounded baby Ochi, she is able to befriend the creature and embarks on an adventure that no one could have prepared her for.

Faced with dangerous challenges, Yuri is able to find her courage, create an unusual friendship and learn about “the importance of protecting nature,” per IMDb.

When will ‘The Legend of Ochi’ be released?

This all-new film will be released in theaters on April 25, 2025.